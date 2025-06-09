5 foods that can make you sick if reheated: A must-read list Reheating these 5 foods can be dangerous for your health. Know which foods can become poisonous if reheated. Also, it is important to be mindful and eat mindfully.

New Delhi:

We frequently reheat and consume leftover food rather than discarding it. However, did you realise that reheating some foods can make them toxic? In addition to destroying the nutrients they contain, repeated heating can occasionally result in the development of dangerous illnesses, including cancer. It's critical that we become informed in such circumstances and understand which foods should not be reheated.

Tea

Reheating tea again and again can be very harmful to health. The tannins and flavonoids present in it increase on reheating, which can cause gas, acidity, and digestive problems in the stomach. Apart from this, the taste of reheated tea also becomes bitter and astringent. It can also increase toxic elements in the body.

Spinach, beetroot and lentils

Spinach, beetroot, and other nitrate-rich vegetables should never be reheated. Doing so converts the nitrates present in them into nitrites and nitrosamines, which are considered carcinogenic. These vegetables should be fed fresh, especially to children and the elderly.

Rice

If cooked rice is kept at room temperature for a long time and then reheated, a dangerous bacteria called Bacillus cereus can grow in it. This can cause food poisoning, vomiting, and diarrhoea. Therefore, keep the leftover rice in the fridge immediately and eat it within a limited time.

Paneer

Reheating paneer not only ruins its texture, but the protein present in it can also turn into a harmful form. This can cause digestive problems and stomach irritation. Paneer should always be eaten freshly prepared.

Bread

If bread is heated again and again, the starch present in it can turn into toxic compounds. Bread heated in a microwave or on a pan does not provide any nutrition to the body; rather, it can increase the problem of indigestion, heartburn, and gas.

It's critical to consider both our eating habits and the foods we consume in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle. It's standard practice to repeatedly reheat food, but even minor carelessness might lead to major illnesses. Eat as much food as you can, and don't keep leftovers for too long.

