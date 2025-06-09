Weight loss diet: Know the different types of rice that can help you shed weight Rice, if eaten in the right way and the right ones, can keep you energised and also give you essential nutrients. However, you will have to keep a check on the type of rice you're eating and how much you're eating. Here are the different types of rice that can help you lose weight.

Everyone you come across today is either trying to lose weight or knows someone who is attempting to do that. However, weight loss is never easy, as there are several factors that play important roles in an individual's weight loss. And, not every person can lose weight the same way, even if you're doing the same things. Therefore, it is important to consider the different factors that help in weight management. One of them is your diet.

Your diet plays a crucial role in your weight loss journey. While you need to cut down on your calories, you will also have to eat food that helps you stay energised and provides you with the essential nutrients. Rice, if eaten the right one and in the right way, can keep you energised and also give you essential nutrients. However, you will have to keep a check on the type of rice you're eating and how much you're eating. Here are the different types of rice that can help you lose weight.

Brown Rice

This is a whole grain that has its bran and germ intact, which makes it rich in fibre, vitamins and minerals. The high fibre content helps to improve digestion, keeps you full for longer and also reduces cravings, all of which help to reduce your calorie count, eventually helping in weight loss.

Black Rice

This type of rice is packed with antioxidants, especially anthocyanins. Black rice has anti-inflammatory properties and is also high in fibre and protein, which increases satiety. Studies suggest that it can also help reduce fat storage and improve your metabolic health.

Red Rice

This is another whole grain that is rich in fibre and antioxidants. It has a nutty texture and digests slowly, which helps in stabilising blood sugar levels. Red rice also has a low glycemic index.

Basmati Rice (especially brown basmati)

Brown basmati rice has a low to medium glycemic index, which means it digests more slowly and causes a slower rise in blood sugar. This helps in reducing appetite and sudden hunger pangs. This variant of rice is aromatic and flavourful.

Wild Rice

While it is named rice, it is actually a grass seed. It has lower calories and more protein than white rice, which makes it a good choice for weight loss and weight management. The high fibre content also helps reduce hunger and supports the digestive system.

