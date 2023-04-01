Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 10-minute noodle recipe: enjoy the mouth watering Gochujang chilli oil noodles at home

Korea is popular worldwide because of BTS, a pop music band, and its variety of noodles. Gochujang chilli oil noodles are another popular Korean dish. The rice noodles in this common, straightforward dish are tossed in a gochujang sauce that is thick, sticky, and spicy.

What is gochujang?

This unique, delicious hot Korean red pepper paste is fermented for more than a month to get a sweet, spicy, pungent flavour. It is made from glutinous rice, fermented soybeans, salt, chilli peppers, and occasional sweeteners. It is used as a condiment or sauce for Korean dishes. It is thick, sticky, and bright red in colour.

The noodles are prepared with gochujang and gochugaru, crushed red pepper flakes, as the star spice ingredients. It is the most widely known recipe of all time and can be prepared in 10 minutes or less, providing satisfying and heartwarming comfort to our heart, soul, and stomach.

Ingredients:

250 grammes of noodles

2 garlic cloves

4 tsp Gochugaru sauce

1 tbsp. sesame seeds

1.5 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp Spring onions

1 tbsp. peanut butter

1 tbsp Rice vinegar

2 tbsp Soy Sauce

1 tbsp lime juice

2 tsp sugar

½ tbsp Miso



Method

1. In a pot of boiling water, cook the noodles. Drain the noodles and noodle water, and set aside.

2. Add finely sliced garlic cloves, gochugaru (Korean crushed red pepper flakes; ordinary chilli flakes can be used, but the flavour will not be the same), sesame seeds, and spring onions to a heat-proof bowl.

3. Pour sizzling sesame oil over the chilli-garlic mixture. Let it sizzle.

4. Mix in the remaining ingredients: peanut butter, soy sauce, rice vinegar, lime juice, sugar, and miso.

5. Add the noodles and a little of the cooking water and toss.

6. Top with spring onions and serve.

Taste and make adjustments as desired, such as adding extra lime juice for a zing. To increase the spiciness, add a dollop of your favourite spicy sauce.

These sweet, spicy, and savoury Korean gochujang noodle dishes are a tasty, quick cure for your lazy dinner nights.

