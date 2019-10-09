Stunning green restaurant that can take away your blues

The stunning, lush greenery in the dining area sets this restaurant apart from others in Delhi-NCR. Yes, we are talking about The Green Bistro, a casual dining restaurant that you will fall in love with the moment you step in.
Known for its Italian and Continental cuisines, the place also has a wide collection of tea. Sumptuous sandwiches and burgers - one of my favourites is The Green Bistro Cheese Bomb burger, the flavours literally explode in the mouth. And it's definitely cheesy. And I guess they have a thing with the word 'Bomb', another one that is worth a mention is The Green Bistro Chilli Bomb pizza. Not-so-chilly, it is adequately cheesy and loaded. Must try. Spring rolls, though a regular Chinese snack is created to perfection here. Light, flavourful and crunchy - munch on!
In dessert, New York baked cheese slice is a welcome change from the regular and Tiramisu is delicious.
What could be a concern for a few is that the cafe-style restaurant is open from two sides and even though the seating is comfy, the seats are close together.
Coming back to food and drinks, all those who are a regular at Dilli Haat and love the fruit beer there, will be happy to know that the drink at this bistro tastes amazing. This restaurant a great place to hang out with friends.