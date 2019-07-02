Tuesday, July 02, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Food
  5. Dilli ka dil and foodies’ paradise - all here at THIS amazing hotel

Dilli ka dil and foodies’ paradise - all here at THIS amazing hotel

Fortune Inn Grazia, Noida, put up a delightful food festival celebrating Delhi's food culture in its unique festival called DAASTAN -E- DILLI.

Tripti Narain Tripti Narain
New Delhi Updated on: July 02, 2019 18:33 IST
Dilli ka dil and foodies’ paradise - all here at THIS

Dilli ka dil and foodies’ paradise - all here at THIS amazing hotel

Delhi is truly a foodie’s paradise and Old Delhi just proves this point with its variety of street food. Fortune Inn Grazia, Noida, put up a delightful food festival celebrating Delhi's food culture in its unique festival called DAASTAN -E- DILLI held at Earthen Oven, at their restaurant between June 21 to June 30.

India Tv - Dilli ka dil and foodies’ paradise - all here at THIS amazing hotel

Dilli ka dil and foodies’ paradise - all here at THIS amazing hotel

India Tv - Daastan-e-Dilli Food Menu

Daastan-e-Dilli Food Menu

The quest for the most delicious dishes Old Delhi has on offer ended at this festival and how! It was pure indulgence with some exceptionally delicious mango-based drinks that were on offer. Mango panna was simply outstanding. From delectable starters like papri chaat, golgappas, fish fry, chicken tikka, paneer tikka to decadent desserts like old Delhi's famous phirni and shahi toast with rabdi, Fortune has something for everyone. Parathe wali gali ke paratha recreated with perfection – aloo paratha, dal paratha, matar paratha and needless to say paneer parathas were to die for. Mutton stew with flavours flowing in an amazing texture was a delight to have. A must try.

India Tv - Kesari Rasmalai

Kesari Rasmalai

India Tv - Daastan-E-Dilli at Earthen Oven Menu-  Special Gulab Jamun

Daastan-E-Dilli at Earthen Oven Menu-  Special Gulab Jamun

Executive Chef Lal Babu Sharma said the festival has something to offer to every Delhi food lover - be it Changezi ka chicken or old Delhi ki ras malai. And he is right, the experience is far beyond words can describe. A special mention for the amazing Mango panna with a tequila twist!

India Tv - Executive Chef Lal Babu Sharma

Executive Chef Lal Babu Sharma

India Tv - Daastan-E-Dilli Chef

Daastan-E-Dilli Chef


Not just festivals, a visit to the restaurant, all year round, is a great way to savour what Earthern Oven has to offer. With good intentions that not just shows in the staff, it also shows through the food - with organic, authentic ingredients, in-house hygienic preparations, place is vibrant with positivity. Forget about malls and food courts, next time your kids say they want to eat out, take them out for authentic good food.

Check more pictures from the event

India Tv - Gosht Ki Nihari Special 

Gosht Ki Nihari Special 

India Tv - Fish Fry at Earthen Oven

Fish Fry at Earthen Oven

India Tv - Butter Chicken

Butter Chicken

India Tv - Chicken Changezi

Chicken Changezi

India Tv - Papdi Chaat

Papdi Chaat

India Tv - Dal Makhani

Dal Makhani

India Tv - Mutton Seekh Kebab

Mutton Seekh Kebab

India Tv - Murgh Tawa Fry

Murgh Tawa Fry

India Tv - Sukhi Urad Dal

Sukhi Urad Dal

India Tv - Papadi Chaat

Papadi Chaat

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryEating this bacteria may cut heart disease risk Next Story  