Dilli ka dil and foodies’ paradise - all here at THIS amazing hotel

Delhi is truly a foodie’s paradise and Old Delhi just proves this point with its variety of street food. Fortune Inn Grazia, Noida, put up a delightful food festival celebrating Delhi's food culture in its unique festival called DAASTAN -E- DILLI held at Earthen Oven, at their restaurant between June 21 to June 30.

Dilli ka dil and foodies’ paradise - all here at THIS amazing hotel

Daastan-e-Dilli Food Menu

The quest for the most delicious dishes Old Delhi has on offer ended at this festival and how! It was pure indulgence with some exceptionally delicious mango-based drinks that were on offer. Mango panna was simply outstanding. From delectable starters like papri chaat, golgappas, fish fry, chicken tikka, paneer tikka to decadent desserts like old Delhi's famous phirni and shahi toast with rabdi, Fortune has something for everyone. Parathe wali gali ke paratha recreated with perfection – aloo paratha, dal paratha, matar paratha and needless to say paneer parathas were to die for. Mutton stew with flavours flowing in an amazing texture was a delight to have. A must try.

Kesari Rasmalai

Daastan-E-Dilli at Earthen Oven Menu- Special Gulab Jamun

Executive Chef Lal Babu Sharma said the festival has something to offer to every Delhi food lover - be it Changezi ka chicken or old Delhi ki ras malai. And he is right, the experience is far beyond words can describe. A special mention for the amazing Mango panna with a tequila twist!

Executive Chef Lal Babu Sharma

Daastan-E-Dilli Chef

Not just festivals, a visit to the restaurant, all year round, is a great way to savour what Earthern Oven has to offer. With good intentions that not just shows in the staff, it also shows through the food - with organic, authentic ingredients, in-house hygienic preparations, place is vibrant with positivity. Forget about malls and food courts, next time your kids say they want to eat out, take them out for authentic good food.

Check more pictures from the event

Gosht Ki Nihari Special

Fish Fry at Earthen Oven

Butter Chicken

Chicken Changezi

Papdi Chaat

Dal Makhani

Mutton Seekh Kebab

Murgh Tawa Fry

Sukhi Urad Dal