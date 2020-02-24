Food for the soul, albeit for a price. Worth it

They proudly call their food - Soul-satiating delicacies. We agree. This is not exactly a typical food review, but recounting a spectacular experience -- and it is from someone who has been at it for a while now. So, fine dining opened at Crowne Plaza, Greater Noida, a hotel already known in the hospitality circle as offering great hospitality. Our expectations were sky-high. Spice Art, helmed by Super Chef Hardev Singh, launched earlier this month. And we were there to witness the opening.

From LIVE a delicious fruit punch to cooking galouti Kebab in front of foodies, Chef Hardev Singh impressed all. Chef Hardev is a veteran in Punjabi cuisine. He, along with Awadhi cuisine expert Chef Kaleem Qureshi spearheaded the initiative. Spice Art brings them together as a culinary force of authentic North Indian food and offers a handpicked menu from Awadhi and Mughlai cuisines covering regions of Punjab, Lucknow, and Delhi.

Food for the soul, albeit for a price. Worth it

Talking about the interiors, subtle and classy - right from the walls to the table, it exudes elegance. Glittering glimpses of the copper tandoor, gold accents, and warm light makes one feel comfortable and relaxed. Perfect for a celebratory evening. Coming to food, it's not for the faint-hearted, it is delicious and sinful -- expect generous desi ghee and butter. Our favourites - Galouti kebab, of course, Do Din Ki Daal (yes, we are not joking!), korma, makkai methi ke kebab, and Nalli Nihari.

Food for the soul, albeit for a price. Worth it

Food for the soul, albeit for a price. Worth it

If you are looking for truly authentic North Indian cuisine, you know where to go!

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page