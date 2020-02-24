Food for the soul, albeit for a price. Worth it

They proudly call their food - Soul-satiating delicacies. We agree. This is not exactly a typical food review, but recounting a spectacular experience -- and it is from someone who has been at it for a while now. So, fine dining opened at Crowne Plaza, Greater Noida, a hotel already known in the hospitality circle as offering great hospitality. Our expectations were sky-high. Spice Art, helmed by Super Chef Hardev Singh, launched earlier this month. And we were there to witness the opening.
From LIVE a delicious fruit punch to cooking galouti Kebab in front of foodies, Chef Hardev Singh impressed all. Chef Hardev is a veteran in Punjabi cuisine. He, along with Awadhi cuisine expert Chef Kaleem Qureshi spearheaded the initiative. Spice Art brings them together as a culinary force of authentic North Indian food and offers a handpicked menu from Awadhi and Mughlai cuisines covering regions of Punjab, Lucknow, and Delhi.
Talking about the interiors, subtle and classy - right from the walls to the table, it exudes elegance. Glittering glimpses of the copper tandoor, gold accents, and warm light makes one feel comfortable and relaxed. Perfect for a celebratory evening. Coming to food, it's not for the faint-hearted, it is delicious and sinful -- expect generous desi ghee and butter. Our favourites - Galouti kebab, of course, Do Din Ki Daal (yes, we are not joking!), korma, makkai methi ke kebab, and Nalli Nihari.
If you are looking for truly authentic North Indian cuisine, you know where to go!
