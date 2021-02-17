Image Source : TWITTER/BOREALBAKER, CRUMBSCHESTER After Pinata cakes, Drip cakes take over internet; Netizens come up with unique decorating styles

After the trend of smashing cakes with a hammer, that is the Pinata cakes there's another delicious trend that has taken the internet by storm. Welcome to the ultimate cake trend which is drip cakes. Dripping is a style of decorating a cake. Usually, a thin layer of cream, chocolate, or ganache is dropped over the edges of the cake, giving it a dripping effect. Cake lovers and bakers are giving their own twists and styles to the cake as they are using metallic-colored frostings and rainbow-colored creams for the dripping effect.

There are many options in which we can create a dripping effect on the cake. For example, the easiest and the convenient way is to use a squeeze bottle that has pointy nozzles. These are easily available online and gives neater results. You can also use a spoon or a plastic cone to give this effect. For decorating this kind of cake you can go for sprinklers, fondant flowers, edible pearls, and many such things. These cakes are so fun to make and even look impressive. Netizens are going crazy over the drip cake trend.

