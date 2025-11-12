Surrealism reimagined: Inside the art-meets-luxury soirée celebrating Dalí and Scabal Blurring the lines between art and luxury, the exclusive Dalí x Scabal event celebrated surrealism in a modern context. The soirée showcased how Dalí’s avant-garde vision meets Scabal’s refined tailoring, bringing together collectors, fashion connoisseurs, and artists.

New Delhi:

Art met haute bespoke couture at The Surrealism Soirée, a landmark event organised by TSB Overseas in collaboration with Scabal, where a crisp winter evening transformed the Satish Gujral–designed Belgian Embassy into a vibrant convergence of art, fashion, and luxury.

His Excellency Didier Vanderhasselt, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Belgium to India, and Mr Sarbinder Singh Bindra, Founder of TSB Overseas, hosted leading art patrons, fashion visionaries, and cultural influencers for a landmark showcase celebrating Salvador Dalí’s artistic legacy and Scabal’s exceptional heritage in fine tailoring.

A Historic Dalí Debut in India

The highlight of the soirée was the first-ever exhibition in India of Salvador Dalí’s original artworks commissioned by Scabal in 1971. The twelve surrealist paintings, each a whimsical forecast of menswear in the new millennium, formed the creative foundation for Scabal’s timeless suiting traditions.

More than 200 guests gathered at the Ambassador’s residence, where a specially curated gallery presented the twelve original Dalí works alongside the Scabal fabrics they inspired. The display illustrated a 55-year dialogue between surrealist art and sartorial craftsmanship.

A Dialogue on Innovation and Influence

The evening opened with a keynote address by renowned gallerist and curator Ms Lekha Poddar, followed by a panel discussion moderated by Vijendra Bhardwaj of Esquire India.

The panel featured influential voices, including Aindrila Mitra (Editor, Robb Report India), Priyadarshini Raje Scindia, Sana Rezwan (Executive Director, Prestige Group), Tarun Khiwal (Fashion and Commercial Photographer), David Abraham of Abraham & Thakore, and Gregor Thissen (Executive Chairman, Scabal).

Their conversation explored surrealism’s enduring relevance, its ties to contemporary creativity, and its influence on craftsmanship across disciplines. Guests also met the leadership of Scabal, including Executive Chairman Mr Gregor Thissen and Global Sales Director Mr Neil Hart, who shared insights on Scabal’s forward-focused approach to material innovation and luxury tailoring.

Mr Gregor Thissen, the Executive Chairman of Scabal and Mr Sarbinder Singh Bindra, the Founder of TSB Overseas, said, "As Scabal brings the Vision Collection to India with the support of TSB Overseas, both houses celebrate the meeting of art and fine tailoring. In their remarks, Scabal’s Executive Chairman Gregor Thissen and TSB Overseas’ Founder Sarbinder Singh Bindra reflect on the continued relevance of Dalí’s imagination in shaping contemporary design and craftsmanship."

“In 1971, Scabal commissioned Salvador Dalí to imagine the future of menswear through 12 visionary paintings. These iconic works have continued to inspire our design teams and remind us to stay forward-looking in both creativity and business. We’re thrilled that our new fabric collection, inspired by these images, has allowed us to bring the paintings to India for the first time for this unique event.”

— Gregor Thissen, Executive Chairman, Scabal Group

“Dalí envisioned the future of men's fashion through a surreal lens, daring, expressive, and boldly imaginative. With their ‘Vision’ collection, Scabal’s design team has achieved something remarkable: a thoughtful translation of Dalí’s artistic innovations into textiles that are both luxurious and refined, yet true to the eccentric spirit of his work.

Dalí’s surrealist vision aligns beautifully with India’s deep-rooted love for storytelling, celebration, and expressive style. Our culture thrives on imagination, symbolism, and fearless self-expression, qualities that Dalí’s masterpieces embody with vibrant audacity. As Scabal’s exclusive agent and distributor for South Asia since 2006, TSB Overseas is proud to bring Salvador Dalí’s original paintings to India.”

— Sarbinder Singh Bindra, Founder, TSB Overseas

The Vision Collection Runway Presentation

A standout moment of the soirée was The Vision Collection Runway Presentation, showcased by TSB Overseas in collaboration with Scabal. Curated by fashion impresario Prasad Bidapa as a celebration of bespoke craftsmanship, the showcase brought together four distinguished Indian ateliers — The Darzi Group, Diwan Saheb, Jade Blue, and P N Rao — to present contemporary menswear ensembles crafted from twelve exquisite fabrics of Scabal’s Vision Collection.

The runway delivered a refined yet playful tribute to Salvador Dalí’s eccentric persona, with models wearing Scabal’s impeccably tailored creations styled with subtle nods to Dalí’s signature waxed moustache, creating a surreal and memorable visual narrative that seamlessly blended art and fashion.

A surprise showcase by designer Dhruv Kapoor added an unexpected twist to the evening, unveiling a women’s ensemble crafted in Scabal fabrics. The striking finale underscored the collection’s versatility and its resonance with contemporary, gender-fluid expressions of modern luxury.

A Gathering of Distinguished Guests

The soirée welcomed an esteemed guest list, including Ambassadors, Diplomats, and cultural leaders, including Mrs Kyoko Jaishankar. Notable attendees from the design and fashion community included Rakesh Thakore, Suneet Varma, Kevin Nigli, Anju Modi, Reynu Tandon, and Abrar Ali, among others. The Ambassador noted the presence of the Dutch and Spanish Ambassadors. The diplomatic contingent included representations from countries such as the Netherlands and Spain, along with several others.

An Evening of Culture, Craft, and Celebration

The night concluded with a curated dinner blending Indian and Belgian cuisines. A live jazz performance by Agneya’s Quintet elevated the post-show setting, keeping the cultural celebration vibrant well into the evening.

The Surrealism Soirée marked the Indian debut of Salvador Dalí’s works, reaffirming TSB Overseas and Scabal’s shared commitment to artistic inspiration, craftsmanship, and cross-cultural exchange. The milestone evening was made possible through the vision and efforts of Mr Sarbinder Singh Bindra, Founder of TSB Overseas, whose enduring partnership with Scabal reflects a shared passion for excellence and cross-cultural creativity. The event stands as a defining moment where surrealist imagination met bespoke luxury on an unforgettable Delhi night.