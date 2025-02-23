Springs fashion: Here's how you can wear pastels without looking too sweet A lot of people think that wearing pastels will make others perceive them differently. They might appear to be too soft or sweet but that is not the case. Here are different ways you can wear pastels during spring without looking too sweet.

Spring is here! It is time to move out your winter clothes and add colour to your wardrobe. You can pack away your blacks, greys and tans and swap them with bright colours. However, if you don't like bright colours, you can always wear pastels. There's a shade of pastel for everyone and it's time you find yours if you haven't already.

A lot of people think that wearing pastels will make others perceive them differently. They might appear to be too soft or sweet but that is not the case. It is important that you style it well and it will give the perfect spring vibe while also being bold. Here are different ways you can wear pastels without looking sweet.

Pair with Bold, Darker Colours

Pastels can sometimes feel delicate or overly "soft," but pairing them with bolder or darker tones can add contrast and give the outfit more edge. For example, a pastel pink blouse with black leather pants or a mint green dress with a dark navy jacket can balance the look.

Mix Textures and Fabrics

Combine pastels with edgier textures and materials such as leather, denim or silk. A pastel shirt paired with a leather mini skirt or a pastel blouse tucked into distressed jeans creates a more balanced and stylish outfit with a twist.

Minimal Accessories

Too many frilly or delicate accessories can make a pastel outfit overly sweet. Instead, opt for sleek and minimal accessories in neutral or metallic tones. A pair of gold or silver hoop earrings, a simple black bag or even a bold watch will allow the pastel colour to stand out.

Monochrome or Color Blocking

Wearing pastels in a monochrome or colour-blocked fashion can give the colours more power. For example, wearing an all-pastel ensemble like a pastel yellow top with pastel yellow trousers, looks sleek and intentional. Alternatively, you can use colour-blocking with pastels and other bold colours.

Prints and Patterns

Pastels don’t have to be limited to solid colours. Incorporating prints and patterns like stripes, checks or even abstract designs can add an edge to your look. For example, a pastel floral blouse with bold geometric patterns or pastel stripes combined with a neutral-coloured blazer will make the pastels feel more contemporary.

