Inside Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower style: A custom Shehlaa Khan ensemble stitched with love Sonam Kapoor marked her baby shower in a soft, pistachio-green custom mul ensemble by Shehlaa Khan, styled by Rhea Kapoor. Hand-painted and hand-embroidered, the look reflected quiet luxury, emotional craftsmanship and the actor’s signature approach to thoughtful, personal fashion.

New Delhi:

Sonam Kapoor’s baby shower look, ensconced under a veil of pistachio green and nostalgic lighting, seemed less like a look and more like a state of being. Made from airy mul fabric, Sonam’s custom look by Shehlaa Khan was painted and embroidered by hand, featuring a subtle explosion of flowers that referenced classical Indian motifs like the lotus. There was a sense of lived-in intimacy that surrounded this look, the sort that comes from trust, history, and experience.

Sonam is not the one to shy away from grandeur, but this time her look was all about subtle details and quite luxurious. This was fashion as a feeling: intimate, sentimental, and quietly celebratory.

A custom mul ensemble crafted with care

The outfit had been especially designed by Shehlaa Khan, crafted in the feather-light material of mul, which had been further enhanced by intricate designs of the lotus, so subtly associated by its sheer presence of mind with the occasion. Nothing felt hurried or ornamental for the sake of it; every stitch carried intention.

The choice of mul, known for both its softness and breathability, also brought an ease that felt very maternal, nurturing, comfortable, and down-to-earth. This was couture that didn’t demand attention, but earned it.

Styling that prioritised softness over spectacle

Styled by Rhea Kapoor along with Manisha Melwani, the look stayed true to Sonam’s long-standing fashion philosophy: craftsmanship first, trends second. The silhouette functioned seamlessly, breathing rather than contending with the embroidery and texture.

There was no attempt to over-style or over-layer, and this was a deliberate choice that made the ensemble feel lived-in and personal, rather than performative.

Jewellery, beauty, the glow that was flawless

Traditionally styled gold jewellery provided warmth as well as a sense of heritage without dominating the look. The jewellery sat nicely on the pastel-colored palette.

Beauty was kept very minimal, thanks to the guidance of Namrata Soni. The dewy skin, the rosy cheeks, and the hair silhouette ensured that Sonam’s natural glow was the focus of the look, the kind of which no highlighter can compete.

The thing that gave this look legitimacy wasn’t really the aesthetic, but the emotional content. In fact, Sonam had given credit to her designer, her glam squad, her family, and her most intimate circle, proving that fashion is a joint endeavour. This wasn’t a look; this was a shared experience, sown together by trust, history, and love.

