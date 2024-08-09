Shah Rukh Khan aces style game with stunning Hermes HAC backpack, find out its price

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan aces style game with stunning Hermes HAC backpack

Paparazzi caught Shah Rukh Khan at the Mumbai airport as he prepared to fly to Switzerland for the Locarno Film Festival, where he'll receive a career achievement award. For his airport look, SRK chose a trendy outfit and paired it with an extremely pricey Hermes bag. Continue reading for more details.

In a recent paparazzi video at Mumbai airport, Shah Rukh Khan is seen stepping out of his car and making his way to the terminal with his security team. His airport outfit featured a white crewneck T-shirt, light-blue acid-wash jeans with a printed design, and a striking orange-black jacket. He completed the look with sneakers, a sleek chain, sunglasses, bracelets, a watch, and a distinctive over-the-body bag. The cost of the backpack is sure to astonish you.

Shah Rukh Khan was spotted with a rare Hermes Fauve-colored HAC a Dos PM backpack, priced at a staggering 13,800 Canadian dollars (CAD), equivalent to about Rs 8,43,388. The backpack boasts the iconic Hermès buckle on the front and an adjustable shoulder strap.

Shah Rukh Khan’s expensive bag collection:

It looks like King Khan is quite fond of the rare Hermes bag, as he also owns a black edition in his accessory collection. Diet Sabya shared posts showing SRK carrying the bag on two different occasions: once with his son Abram at the airport and another at Siddharth Anand's birthday party earlier this month. While the tan version is priced at Rs 8 lakh, the black bag retails for USD 11,995 (Rs 10,06,816), according to Diet Sabya's post.

Fans were thrilled with Shah Rukh Khan's bag collection and praised him in the comments. One fan dubbed him "'BAG'SHAH," while another said, “He is winning the bag game better than the girlies!” Another user commented, "Casually matching the bags to his shirts. Icon." Another fan said, "It's SRK's world, we are just living in it."