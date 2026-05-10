Priyanka Chopra stuns in Amit Aggarwal couture crafted from a 20-year-old chikankari saree at Gold Gala 2026

New Delhi:

For the Gold House Gala in New York City, marking 25 years of Priyanka Chopra Jonas on the global stage, Amit Aggarwal envisioned a custom couture look that honoured heritage through a contemporary lens. Created in collaboration with stylist Ami Patel, the piece emerged from a shared intention to create something deeply personal to Priyanka’s roots while reflecting the evolution of Indian craftsmanship on an international platform.

It was conceived and created in conjunction with stylist Ami Patel by taking into account the rich cultural roots of Priyanka Chopra Jonas that lie in Uttar Pradesh, along with the intrinsic beauty of the Chikankari embroidery of Lucknow. An ode to the legacy of Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The inspiration for this collection was Chikankari, a traditional form of embroidery from Lucknow with its rich legacy of beauty and elegance. According to the design narrative, the way light moves through Chikankari symbolised Priyanka Chopra Jonas herself, evolving, boundary-breaking and carrying Indian identity onto an international stage.

Adding emotional depth to the creation, the couture piece was developed using a two-decade-old sari that was reworked and transformed through months of detailed craftsmanship.

Women artisans handcrafted the ensemble over weeks

Over one and a half months, women artisans across generations worked entirely by hand on the embroidery and detailing of the garment. The ensemble became not only a couture statement, but also a tribute to the women preserving and evolving India’s textile legacy. Each level of the dress embodied detailed workmanship through:

Hand embroidery

Architectural corsetry

Glass beadwork

Rubber cording

Incorporation of industrial materials

These elements are combined in the final design to create a harmony between soft and strong aspects in the piece.

Mughal architecture formed the narrative for the couture design

For the design concept, heritage elements were merged with modern design references. The Mughal jali style, as well as parametric architecture, inspired the embroidery pattern, along with the shape of the spiralling DNA helix structure. Radiating from the centre of the embroidered ogee form, the forms emanated as rays of sunlight outwards from the ivory-toned dress. This combination of the fine Chikankari fabric and architectural structure lent ethereal strength to the dress.

Amit Aggarwal on designing for Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Speaking about the ensemble, Amit Aggarwal described the creation as a reflection of Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ journey and evolving global identity. He said the intention was to translate her story into “craft, form and emotion,” while allowing traditional Indian textile techniques to exist within a contemporary design language. According to the designer, the translucency of the textile paired with strong structural detailing represented “softness and resilience coexisting simultaneously.” Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Gold Gala appearance became more than a fashion moment. The ensemble stood as a celebration of Indian craftsmanship, women artisans and the evolving conversation between heritage and modern couture on a global stage.

And somewhere between centuries-old embroidery and futuristic architecture, fashion quietly reminded everyone that tradition never really goes out of style.

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