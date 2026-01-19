From Sabyasachi to Tarun Tahiliani: Nawaz Sharif’s granddaughter-in-law brings Indian couture to her wedding Nawaz Sharif’s granddaughter-in-law Shanzay Ali Rohail made a striking fashion statement at her Lahore wedding, opting for Indian couture by Sabyasachi for her mehndi and a timeless Tarun Tahiliani saree for her nikah.

When Shanzay Ali Rohail, granddaughter of Pakistani politician Rohail Asghar, married Junaid Safdar, the grandson of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, in a lavish ceremony in Lahore, the celebrations naturally drew attention. But it was the bridal ensembles that quietly became the talking point.

The granddaughter-in-law of former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Shanzay, made a striking fashion statement by turning to Indian designers for both her wedding events, blending tradition, elegance, and global design sensibility. Shanzay picked ace Indian designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee and Tarun Tahiliani for her special day. Let's decode the outfits:

Mehndi look: Sabyasachi’s emerald elegance

For the mehndi ceremony that took place at the Sharif family’s house in Jati Umra, Shanzay opted for a striking lehenga designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, which was simply breathtaking. The lehenga was emerald green in colour, and it had colour-blocked panels, floral motifs, and heavy antique gold borders. Apart from that, the forest green and rose-coloured dupattas gave this outfit an old-world charm by Sabyasachi, which had a festive and joyful atmosphere. It was maximalist but measured, the kind of bridal wear that commands attention without ever shouting for it.

Nikah style: Tarun Tahiliani’s timeless red saree

In contrast, for her nikah ceremony, the bride changed gears with a look that was more inclined towards quiet elegance. Shanzay chose to wear a deep red saree by Tarun Tahiliani and opted for a more classic and contemporary look. The subtle details in the saree, the richness and elegance, made the royal look possible in this outfit. Paired with a potli bag in the same fabric, this look showcased how Indian couture could achieve perfectly balanced elements – effortless, elegant, and timeless.

Jewellery that whispered, not shouted

Shanzay’s jewellery designs were very much in sync with the simplicity of her nikah look. Going for a skipping look, she chose a diamond choker accentuated with a single emerald at the centre of it all.

The end result is a balanced and complex one, which keeps the saree and craftsmanship at the forefront while imparting a great finish to the bridal look.

A bride’s wardrobe based on craftsmanship

Across the two events, Shanzay Ali Rohail wore her point of view front and centre in her fashion choices. Opting for Sabyasachi on her mehndi and Tarun Tahiliani for her nikah, she looked toward designers noted for heritage, structure, and storytelling rather than fleeting trends.

In so doing, she created a bridal wardrobe that was both all-global yet grounded, traditional yet modern-a reminder that when it comes to wedding fashion, craftsmanship always outlives hype.

Confidently silent, well-styled, and rich in cultural nuance, Shanzay’s bridal looks remind us that true couture speaks softly yet is remembered long past the last wedding light.