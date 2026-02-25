Malaika Arora serves effortless style in floral maxi dress; it costs less than a nice dinner out

New Delhi:

Malaika Arora being photographed outside Bandra hotspots is not exactly rare. But every now and then, an off-duty sighting still manages to pull focus. February 23 was one of those evenings. The actor-entrepreneur was spotted stepping out of her restaurant, and the look was equal parts relaxed and sharply put together.

There is a certain ease to Malaika’s personal style. Gym co-ords one day, sculpted gowns the next, breezy holiday silhouettes somewhere in between. This time, she leaned into soft, romantic dressing. Effortless, but intentional.

Malaika Arora’s Bandra outing look decoded

For the evening, Malaika chose a floral maxi dress that felt summery without trying too hard. The silhouette did most of the talking. The dress featured broad shoulder straps, a plunging U-neckline and a sleeveless cut, with ruched detailing at the back that enhanced its structured fit.

The bodice sat figure-hugging, accentuating her curves before easing into a flowy skirt with soft movement, finished with an ankle-length hemline. It balanced structure and softness well, body-contouring up top and fluid towards the bottom, the kind of piece that works just as easily for a dinner plan as it does in a beach holiday suitcase.

Floral palette and styling details

The print played a big role in the overall mood. Bright pink florals scattered across a white base gave the look a romantic, almost vacation-coded feel. She paired the dress with wine-red strappy stilettos, gold rings and statement earrings, keeping the accessories sharp but restrained. Nothing excessive, just enough to elevate the outfit without crowding it.

Her glam followed the same restrained direction. Darkened brows, mascara-heavy lashes, soft shimmer on the lids, glossy pink lips, lightly flushed cheeks and a precise winged liner. Highlighter added that evening sheen, while her hair was left open in a centre parting and styled into soft waves. Polished, but not overworked.

How much does Malaika Arora’s dress cost?

The floral maxi comes from the brand Summer Away and is called the Sydney Dress. And here’s the part that stands out. The dress is priced at ₹7,290. Relatively accessible by celebrity wardrobe standards. In fact, this dress costs less than a nice dinner out. It sits in that sweet spot. Statement enough to be noticed. Still wearable for real-life plans.

(Image Source : SUMMER AWAY)The Sydney Dress is priced at ₹7,290.

About Scarlett House, Malaika Arora’s Bandra restaurant

Malaika was exiting Scarlett House, the restaurant she co-owns with her son Arhaan Khan. The space opened in November 2024 in Bandra’s Pali Village. The property itself carries character. A 90-year-old Indo-Portuguese bungalow, blending old-world architecture with warm, rustic interiors. It mirrors Malaika’s aesthetic in many ways. Vintage structure, modern styling layered on top.

A quick look at Malaika Arora’s journey

On the personal front, Malaika was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan from 1998 to 2017. Arhaan is their son. Post divorce, she dated actor Arjun Kapoor for several years before the two parted ways.

Professionally, she remains one of the most recognisable faces in Bollywood’s dance and reality TV circuit. From iconic songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam Hui and Anarkali Disco Chali to judging stints on shows such as India’s Got Talent and India’s Best Dancer, her screen presence has stayed consistent.

