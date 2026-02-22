Is Malaika Arora dating Harsh Mehta? Here's everything about the 33-year-old businessman

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is always in the headlines due to her personal life. After separating from Arjun Kapoor, she is now in the news for her relationship with Harsh Mehta. He is in the news for his rumored relationship with Malaika and their age gap. In fact, he is 19 years younger than Malaika Arora.

Recently, some photos of Malaika and Harsh went viral on social media. In these, the two were seen taking selfies in front of Italy's popular Trevi Fountain. Malaika was wearing a long black trench coat, while Harsh looked stylish in a gray jacket. Based on these photos, speculation is rife that they spent Valentine's Week or Valentine's Day together in Italy.

Who is Harsh Mehta?

Harsh Mehta is a 33-year-old successful businessman. He is a diamond merchant and is also reported to be the managing director of Sancus Management. He belongs to a prominent Mumbai family and is said to own property worth crores

They've been spotted together before Valentine's Day

Earlier in October, the two were spotted together at Enrique Iglesias' live concert in Mumbai. They looked very happy and spent quality time together. Their frequent appearances together have sparked rumors of a romantic relationship between the two. Neither Malaika nor Harsh have yet responded to these rumors. Therefore, for now, this is based solely on social media and media reports.

Malaika Arora was in a relationship with Arjun

Malaika Arora was previously in a long-term relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor. Their relationship began around 2018.

The two were often seen vacationing and celebrating special occasions together. After several years together, they separated in 2024.

Malaika's marriage

Malaika Arora married Arbaaz Khan in 1998. They welcomed son Arhaan Khan in 2002. After 19 years together, the two officially separated through divorce in 2017.

Also Read: Anurag Kashyap slams makers of The Kerala Story 2, calls the film 'propaganda' | Watch