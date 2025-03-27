Lakme Fashion Week 2025: Ananya wears a silver-blue outfit as she turns showstopper for Anamika Khanna Designer Anamika Khanna opened the Lakme Fashion Week 2025 with Ananya Pandey as the showstopper. Pandey walked the ramp in a stunning blue and silver ensemble that made quite a statement. Check out her outfit below.

Lakme Fashion Week 2025 kicked off on March 26 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI). The fashion week was opened by designer Anamika Khanna with her 'Silver Collar' collection and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday turned showstopper for the designer.

Panday walked the ramp in a stunning blue and silver ensemble that made quite a statement. She wore a silver bralette that had intricate chain detailing. The top is a modern take on the ancient warrior's armour. She paired the bralette with blue high-waisted, flared pants.

The pants also had zari work and embellishments which added to the overall splendor of the outfit. According to Lakmé Fashion Week’s Instagram page the show draws inspiration from the unstoppable modern woman. The post read, "Lakmē x AK|OK Anamika Khanna present ‘Silver Collar’ at Lakmē Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI.

"The show draws inspiration from the unstoppable modern woman—one who balances power and poise effortlessly. In collaboration with AK|OK Anamika Khanna, the collection reflects the essence of weightless, long-lasting elegance that seamlessly transitions from day to night. Embodying the strength and grace in AK|OK Anamika Khanna’s signature style, the designs redefine power dressing with fluid silhouettes, contemporary aesthetics, and a commitment to versatility. The collection is a tribute to women who lead with confidence, embrace their individuality, and make every moment their own."

Panday accessorized her look with a stack of silver bangles and bracelets on both hands. For her makeup, she choose kohl eyes, mascara-coated lashes and shimmery eyeshadow. With nude lipstick, blushed cheeks and a sleek bun, the 26-year-old completed her look.

Anamika Khanna's ‘Silver Collar’ collection is extremely versatile and features outfits with fluid silhouettes and contemporary aesthetics.

