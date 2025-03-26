Button-down shirts to flowy dresses; here's how you can look stylish this summer with minimal effort The secret for summer style is to focus on timeless, all-around styles that are comfortable and stylish by default. Read on to know how you can look stylish this summer with minimal effort.

Summer fashion is all about simplicity with style. You can be stylish without breaking a sweat with the right pieces. The secret is to focus on timeless, all-around styles that are comfortable and stylish by default. From whites to flowy silhouettes, these essentials will allow you to create a wardrobe that is polished but also easy-going and free-spirited.

White Button-Down Shirt

(Image Source : FILE)White Button-Down Shirt

This is a classic addition to any wardrobe and can be styled in a variety of ways. For a day at the beach, wear it layered over a swimsuit as a coverup or tucked into shorts. It's classic, effortless and simple to dress up.

Maxi Dress

(Image Source : FILE)Maxi Dress

For a carefree and breezy summertime look, a maxi dress is ideal. You can wear it with sneakers or sandals. To stay cool while still looking fashionable, choose airy, light materials like linen or cotton.

All-White Outfit

(Image Source : FILE)All-White Outfit

For an elegant yet casual look, wear the LIVA x KaSha all-white outfit. Whether it's a dress or jumpsuit, this crisp, classic look is a statement without being too much.

The refined material and timeless design render it perfect for any occasion, ranging from day-to-day social gatherings to formal events.

Flowy Dresses

(Image Source : FILE)Flowy Dresses

The ultimate summer staple is the flowy dress. Choose lightweight fabrics like cotton or linen that move over your body. Floral print or plain solid, it's a laid-back, carefree garment that can be dressed up with accessories or left casual for everyday wear the refined fabric and timeless design make it perfect for any occasion.

Print Kaftan Top

(Image Source : FILE)Print Kaftan Top

For a chic, carefree boho look, a Navyasa by LIVA Print Kaftan Top is a necessity this summer. Its loose flowy design and bright prints exude comfort and style, great for casual evenings or beach resorts. Wear with shorts or leggings for a laid-back yet chic look!

ALSO READ: Bhagyashree's fitness routine: Actress shares 3 easy stretches to achieve flexible hips