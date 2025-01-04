Kiara Advani exudes elegance in a white corset set while promoting Game Changer

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Kiara Advani exudes elegance in a white corset set

Kiara Advani has been keeping busy with the promotions of her new film, Game Changer where she stars alongside Ram Charan. The actors were recently spotted on the sets of Big Boss 18 where they'd come for the promotion of their film. Advani was dressed in an all-white outfit that had golden accents.

Advani was dressed in white from head to toe and the golden accents brought the entire outfit together. Her outfit featured a strapless, fitted corset that had floral designs along with the neckline and hem.

The Game Changer actress paired the corset top with a draped floor-length skirt in the same colour. She also added a stole with gold accents. Kiara Advani's outfit, called the Thandai Corset Set is from The House of Masaba and retails for Rs. 50,000.

For jewellery, Advani choose gold earrings, rings and bracelets. She completed the look with nude eyeshadow, defined brows and rosy lips. She let her hair loose with soft waves.

The House of Masaba website in its description of the set wrote, "This set features a structured corset, intricately adorned with gold embroidery inspired by the elegant 'Berry Bel' motif. The corset's design is elevated with exquisite gold work, crafted using zardozi, sequins, katdana and moti embroidery, creating a shimmering masterpiece that radiates sophistication."

It added, "Paired with the corset is a draped skirt that adds a graceful flow to the ensemble, perfectly balancing the structured top. Completing the look is a delicate stole, adorned with two charming 'Anasam Phool' inspired motifs embroidered on the hemline, adding a playful yet refined touch."

The entire outfit reminds us of the Greek goddess look. The gold accents on the white fabric add to the look and bring it all together. Adding to it was Advani's choice of jewellery.

On the work front, Kiara Advani will next be seen In Game Changer which will release on January 10. Advani was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha which released in 2023.

