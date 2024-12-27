Aishwarya Rai's lehenga from Jodhaa Akbar is now part of the Academy Museum; here's why the outfit is classic

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Aishwarya Rai's lehenga from Jodhaa Akbar is now part of the Academy Museum; here's why the outfit is a classic

Aishwarya Rai is ending the year on a professional high as she was featured on the Instagram page of The Academy. One of her outfits from her iconic film, Jodhaa Akbar which was released in 2008 is set to feature in the Academy Museum's 'Colour in Motion' exhibition.

Rai's outfits in the film were designed by renowned designer Neeta Lulla. The video shared by The Academy was a compilation of clips from the film Jodhaa Akbar which featured Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan. The caption reads, "A lehenga fit for a queen, designed for the silver screen.

"In JODHAA AKBAR (2008), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s red wedding lehenga is a feast for the eyes: vibrant zardozi embroidery, centuries-old craftsmanship, and a hidden gem—quite literally. Look closely and you’ll spot a peacock, India’s national bird, made entirely of jewels. Neeta Lulla didn’t design a costume; she crafted a legacy.

"Step into history (and color) at the Academy Museum's COLOR IN MOTION exhibition."

The video has close-up shots of the Neeta Lulla lehenga which is draped in a mannequin. The classic crimson and gold outfit has zardozi embroidery which is a centuries-old technique. The outfit also features a peacock motif which is India's national bird, that's made of jewels.

Speaking to indianexpress.com about the designing process, Lulla said, "There was a lot of research that went into the production of the garments. It was an intensive research of almost two to three months, and the whole process of being shot for the screen took almost nine months. It was a collective effort where I had to sit with not only Ashutosh, the director but even the camera person, depending on the type of lighting they were going to use."

Sharing her emotions about the achievement, she added, "I feel fabulous. I don’t know if you know, but I’m a part of the Academy as well. But for the Academy to be, you know, reaching out and saying we want to feature Jodhaa Akbar, because unanimously people have loved the clothes was brilliant."

