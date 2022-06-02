Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Key tips to keep in mind while buying pre-owned or pre-loved luxury items

Wear your curiosity with pre-loved luxury! Globally the entire concept of thrifting, pre-loved or pre-owned selling has bloomed in the Fashion industry. It's also a great way to try and keep up with the trends and promote Sustainable Luxury while leaving a better Planet for our Future Generations. With the ever-changing fashion trends, one needs to keep up & this is where pre-loved luxury plays its role. It comes almost at 1/4th of the price of the Full price Merchandise whilst having a minimalistic impact on our planet. Below are some key tips when it comes to buying pre-owned or pre-loved luxury items:-



Always lookout for a Trusted Re-Seller.

Thoroughly google them, and visit their website & social media handles to know how authentic they are. This is the absolute most important of all. With online, there comes retailers' shops handy. Whether it’s about something you’ve searched for or already found the item be it clothing, accessories or more. The first and foremost step will be searching over for a Genuine Re-seller that has stocks of the item that you are looking for or has availability in the future. As online trading sometimes can be tricky if a retailer comes off as a fake one.



Cross-check when it comes to authentication.

Factors such as Does the item have an original receipt and authenticity card if purchased or provided? Does this reseller provide a guarantee on inauthentic products? Compare differences such as prices, and product conditions with other Re-Sellers in the market As authentication is the whole sole proof of a product specifying whether it’s fake or real. Authentication can be made via remembering small details such as the heat stamps, the leather used, stitching used on the bag or by reviewing blogs made by bloggers.



What about the Warranty and returns policies?

Be it a second-hand watch or a pre-owned luxury bag if it’s about spending a considerable sum of money, a warranty and return policy comes off as a first base and handy while confirming the order. Keys to look at is that the trustworthy seller or retailer is providing one with an exchange or full return or refund of the amount one invested if the whole thing comes to wreck.



Try taking some time out and reading the policy.

A reputable or trustworthy reseller will stand behind products' photographs, details and descriptions, and will offer one easy way out in terms of receiving damage, or a product of not one’s liking. Tiny details inclusive of insurance are a must when it comes to reading the terms and policies of buying pre-luxury items.



Worth it for future investments!

Try determining whether one will be able to Resell and regain the retail price once you’ve bought the item at. With a firm sight of the quality that one has received it. As pre-owned or pre-loved luxury items have very good value in markets.

-Inputs by Namisha Gupta Founder ReTag