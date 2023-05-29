AJIO 2023 Big Bold Sale: Shraddha Kapoor and Rana Daggubati announce 'Fashion’s Most Wanted’ campaign

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE AJIO Big Bold Sale

AJIO 2023 Big Bold Sale: India’s premier fashion e-tailer AJIO today announced its flagship event ‘Big Bold Sale’ powered by Adidas in association with Melorra, starting from 1st June, 2023. Customers got early access for a limited period of 6 hours daily starting 28th May, 2023. In the biggest-ever edition of the Big Bold Sale (BBS), customers can shop across 5000+ brands offering over 1.3 million curated fashion styles, delivering an unparalleled shopping experience.

In the AJIO Big Bold Sale, the best deals and offers across categories like fashion, lifestyle, home and decor, beauty, jewellery and personal care are available on top brands. Customers can save big and get up to 50-90% off across all brands and categories with an extra discount up to 10% off on using SBI credit and debit cards.

Commenting on the announcement, Vineeth Nair, CEO, AJIO, said, “Over the past editions, AJIO Big Bold Sale has become India’s favourite fashion extravaganza and we’re truly thrilled by the love customers have shown us. In its biggest ever edition, we expect more than ~60 million new users to flock to AJIO to experience the fashion’s most wanted exclusive top international, homegrown and private brands at the best of deals.”

The ‘Fashion’s Most Wanted’ campaign film starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rana Daggubati slated to release on 31st May, showcases the biggest brands in an action-packed sequence. With the help of Rana, Shraddha finds clever ways to dodge her pursuers, constantly disguising herself in en-vogue looks from the house of brands, AJIO.

AJIO 2023 Big Bold Sale Rewards:

Watch out daily for Super Hours, unheard and irresistible deals and more

Top shopper: Top shoppers during BBS stand a chance to get exciting rewards like iPhone 14 Pro, Apple MacBook Air, gold worth INR 1 lakh and Samsung S23 every 6 hours

The top 3 Shoppers during BBS will stand a chance to win gold worth 3 INR lakh each

Assured gifts: shop for INR 4,999 or more and get assured gifts up to INR 9,999

Customers can get an extra discount of up to 10% on all prepaid transactions

Customers can earn AJIO points and RelianceOne points every time they shop; they can get an extra 5% off on using their AJIO points

Spread the joy: Customers can gift AJIO vouchers to their loved ones this shopping season

