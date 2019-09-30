This real bride wore a Sabyasachi saree with a veil on her wedding and we can't stop staring!

A wedding is probably one day when every girl looks her best and Sabyasachi bride Dineshi Premasiri was no different, except, she broke all the traditional rules listed for a bride and made head-turning statement look. She wore a beautiful ivory embroidered saree from renowned designer Sabyasachi's bridal collection and paired it with a veil.
The most surprising part about her look is the absence of any heavy jewelry. Unlike other brides, Dineshi kept the entire focus on her saree and ditched any kind of jewelry except a ring on her finger and a bracelet.
She kept her hair tied up in a low bun with a center parting and understated makeup with smokey eyes and a nude lip. Designer Sabyasachi himself shared her wedding pictures on his official Instagram page.
Check out the pictures from her wedding here:
The beautiful couple:
The most stunning bride:
The most perfect bridal party:
The jaw-dropping venue
Not just the bride, the venue itself looked like a piece of heaven. The wedding took place in Shangri La Hotel in Sri Lanka and decorations look straight out of a fairytale. Featuring shades of whites and beiges and gold, the venue was decorated with yellow drop lights, white roses and
And the cutest little flower girl...
Ans the most adorable part about the wedding? Not the couple, not the bride and neither the bridesmaids, it's the super cute flower girl drinking milk from her bottle while walking with the bride towards the aisle.
Truly a wedding of our dreams!