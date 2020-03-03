Birthday Special: 10 times Shraddha Kapoor left us drooling over her sartorial choices

Happy Birthday Shraddha Kapoor: Ten pictures of the actress that will make you go wow.

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating her 33rd birthday today. Shraddha Kapoor who was born to veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kapoor grew up in the atmosphere of films. She started her career with 2011 release Teen Patti that featured Amitabh Bachchan, R. Madhavan, and Hollywood star Ben Kingsley but director Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2 proved to be her breakthrough film. Shraddha became an overnight sensation and soon everybody seemed to be talking about her. Shraddha became the perfect girl next door and the image was attached to her style but if you go through her pictures, you will know Shraddha is no less fashionista than any other Bollywood Diva.

On her birthday we bring a collection of Shraddha Kapoor's pictures that you can take a cue from.

Shraddha Kapoor looks effortless in this easy breezy yellow dress that she chose for Baghi 3 promotion.

Shraddha Kapoor looks absolutely stunning in this white mini dress.

Shraddha's boss look.

Check mate! Shraddha's chess print dress will make you go wow!

Look at Shraddha Kapoor's Saree look and you will no one realize that no one can carry a saree like her.

The perfect jumpsuit. Take a cue from this red jump-suit dress of Shraddha Kapoor.

Lady in Black.

Effortless! Pyjama look

Black is never enough.

Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3 that's set to hit the theatres on March 6. The film directed by choreographer-turned filmmaker Ahmed Khan is a sequel to Baaghi that also starred Shraddha and Tiger in lead roles.