Birthday Special: 10 times Shraddha Kapoor left us drooling over her sartorial choices

Shraddha Kapoor who is celebrating her 33rd birthday today will be next seen with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3.

New Delhi Updated on: March 03, 2020 11:08 IST
shraddha Kapoor

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating her 33rd birthday today. Shraddha Kapoor who was born to veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kapoor grew up in the atmosphere of films. She started her career with 2011 release Teen Patti that featured Amitabh Bachchan, R. Madhavan, and Hollywood star Ben Kingsley but director Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2 proved to be her breakthrough film. Shraddha became an overnight sensation and soon everybody seemed to be talking about her. Shraddha became the perfect girl next door and the image was attached to her style but if you go through her pictures, you will know Shraddha is no less fashionista than any other Bollywood Diva.

On her birthday we bring a collection of Shraddha Kapoor's pictures that you can take a cue from.

Shraddha Kapoor looks effortless in this easy breezy yellow dress that she chose for Baghi 3 promotion.

View this post on Instagram

💛

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Shraddha Kapoor looks absolutely stunning in this white mini dress.

View this post on Instagram

🌻

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Shraddha's boss look.

View this post on Instagram

⚔️

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Check mate! Shraddha's chess print dress will make you go wow!

View this post on Instagram

🖤 #StreetDancer3D #24thJan

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

View this post on Instagram

🔮

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Look at Shraddha Kapoor's Saree look and you will no one realize that no one can carry a saree like her.

The perfect jumpsuit. Take a cue from this red jump-suit dress of Shraddha Kapoor.

Lady in Black.

Effortless! Pyjama look 

View this post on Instagram

पजामाछाप 🙆🏻‍♀️

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Black is never enough.

Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen with Tiger Shroff in Baaghi 3 that's set to hit the theatres on March 6. The film directed by choreographer-turned filmmaker Ahmed Khan is a sequel to Baaghi that also starred Shraddha and Tiger in lead roles.

