PornHub stars to walk the ramp at New York Fashion Week

PornHub stars including Asa Akira, Marica Hase, and Jade Kush are set to walk the ramp at New York Fashion Week

In a bid to get mainstream acceptability leading adult website Pornhub's stars will be walking the ramp at the New York Fashion Week. According to a report in Page Six, PornHub stars including Asa Akira, Marica Hase, and Jade Kush are set to walk the ramp for Berlin designers Nan Li and Emilia Pfohl of Namilia. The designer's collection is named Herotica and according to the choice for models for their designs is a feminist statement.

“The cosmos of sexual pleasure has been restricted to a few boring and chauvinistic narratives for the pleasure of the male gaze,” Li told Page Six, “Porn isn’t something existentially male. Most women just have been excluded from determining the narrative.”

PornHub which is also known as the YouTube of porn has been making efforts to get mainstream and this effort to get accommodated at the prestigious New York Fashion Week is seen as an effort towards it.

Making a shift in their marketing strategy the website has also been using mainstream ad campaigns.