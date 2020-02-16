Nora Fatehi steals the show with her monochromatic look at LFW 2020

Nora Fatehi walked the ramp for designer duo Gauri & Nainika

"Fashion is your mood," feels model and actress Nora Fatehi. It could be something casual, something over the top, fancy, blingy," she tells IANSlife. But for me, fashion is anything that is extra, she says. "Bling, nice cuts and colours -- anything that makes me really girly is my fashion," says the Canadian beauty, who walked the ramp for designer duo Gauri & Nainika in association with NEXA at the Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020 in Mumbai.

The actress, who dazzled on the ramp wearing a monochromatic, off-shoulder mermaid gown, with a trail and plunging neckline, sharing her fashion essential said it's trackpants and a crop top, heels, jeans and a black dress. Beauty products which she cannot do without? It's her blush, lipstick in blush pink tone and mascara.

The "Dilbar" fame model-turned-actor has just completed shooting the first schedule of the movie "Bhuj: The Pride of India" with actor Ajay Devgn. Without disclosing the name, Nora said that she is collaborating with "a very big artiste" for an international, independent track. "So good things are happening," she concluded.