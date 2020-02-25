Ivanka Trump repeats outfit as she visits India, impresses fashion police

This time, she teamed the dress with red pumps and statement earrings this time.

United States President Donald Trump, along with his cavalcade, landed in Ahmedabad on Monday. His cavalcade had his wife and first lady of US Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner and top brass of the US administration. But of these high-profile personalities, it was Ivanka who held everyone's attention on the first day of their visit.

Ivanka was seen wearing a floral dress for her second trip to India as she landed in Ahmedabad. The 38-year-old businesswoman and author has worn the Proenza Schouler dress before.

Fashion police states that she wore the same dress on her 2019 Argentina trip. The midi dress with a V-neck tie hanging detail reportedly costs Rs 1.7 lakh.

This time, she teamed the dress with red pumps and statement earrings this time. In Argentina, along with the dress, Ivanka had worn wearing a pair of baby blue suede pumps.

This decision of Ivanka's to recycle the dress is being praised by one and all as most public figures tend to not repeat their outfits in public.

The midi dress with a V-neck tie hanging detail reportedly costs Rs 1.7 lakh.

Apart from Ivanka Trump, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton are two of the few fashion conscious celebrities who chose to repeat their outfits.