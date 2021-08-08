From bell bottoms to halter necks, yesteryear trends that revisited fashion arena in 2021

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ CINNIES______, ZOZOEWITHERSPO Yesteryear trends that revisited the fashion arena in 2021

Fashion trends are forever changing. What is in trend today may be a complete no next year. Here are some yesteryear trends that have been revisiting the fashion arena.

Bell Bottoms

Bell bottoms are a trend from the '70s and '80s which have recently made a comeback. They exhibit a retro summer style for fashion divas. These trousers are ideal for those who want to make their legs look longer and slimmer. For a perfect office look, you can match it with a black or a neutral colour trousers with a white shirt and a short vest. Keep the blouse untucked for a casual look. For an everyday style, combine ethnic bell bottom pants with a boho top.

Asymmetric Dresses or Asymmetrical silhouettes

Nowadays the fresh asymmetrical trend is sweeping the fashion arena. Fashion influencers have adopted this uber-chic trend and are experimenting with ways of wearing asymmetrical dresses. The rule of fashion is 'not to follow' the rules. One needs to play with colours and silhouettes to create a style. You can never go wrong with the classic one shoulder asymmetrical dress, which works from day to night.

Cold shoulders

Owing to the Covid-19 vaccination drive, the cold-shoulder is back with a bang. This entirely flattering and adaptable silhouette can be teamed with a flowing skirt or jeans. The simple reason is that people rather wear a one or cold shoulder top in place of a half or full sleeve t-shirt to avoid rolling up their sleeves.

Animal prints

Animal prints always make a comeback with the latest fashion twist. Prints like leopard, zebra or even tiger are steadily taking the spotlight. Wearing animal prints is like experiencing the energy of exotic lands and their climates.

Halter necks

The 2000 trend is back in 2021 with a makeover. The strap around the neck now has a modern spin. The halter neck blouse usually works for every style and body type. If you're into minimal fashion, then it is better to go for a neutrals or black.