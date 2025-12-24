Tulsi Puja 2025 on 25 December: Wishes, status videos and images Tulsi Puja 2025 falls on 25 December. Here are Tulsi Puja wishes in English and Hindi, WhatsApp status videos, images and messages to share.

New Delhi:

Tulsi Puja arrives quietly, without noise or rush. It is one of those days that asks you to slow down, light a lamp, and just sit for a moment. The air feels calmer, even if the house isn’t.

For many families, Tulsi Puja is less about ritual and more about intention. It is a reminder to choose patience, kindness, and steadiness, especially when life feels busy or uncertain.

Tulsi Puja wishes in English

May Tulsi Maa bring peace to your home and clarity to your thoughts. Wishing you calm mornings and gentler days this Tulsi Puja. May this sacred day fill your space with quiet strength. Sending wishes for health, balance, and steady happiness. May devotion turn into peace in your everyday life. Hoping Tulsi Maa blesses your home with warmth and protection. May small prayers bring big comfort today. Wishing you moments of stillness and gratitude. May your home feel lighter and calmer from today onwards. Sending peaceful thoughts on this sacred occasion. May faith guide you softly, without pressure. Wishing you simple joys and honest peace. May Tulsi Puja remind you to pause and breathe. Hoping this day brings quiet blessings your way. May harmony grow in your home, slowly and naturally. Sending warm wishes for health and inner balance. May devotion bring comfort, not worry. Wishing you a grounded and peaceful Tulsi Puja. May today bring reassurance and calm energy. Hoping Tulsi Maa watches over you always.

Tulsi Puja wishes in Hindi

Tulsi Puja ki shubhkamnayein. Aapke ghar mein sukh aur shanti bani rahe. Tulsi Maa aapko swasth aur sakaratmak rakhein. Aaj ka din aapke mann ko shant kare. Tulsi Puja par aapko sukoon aur vishwas mile. Aapke jeevan mein sthirta bani rahe. Tulsi Maa aapke ghar ki raksha karein. Is pavitra din par aap mann se halka mehsoos karein. Aapke ghar mein prem aur samriddhi ho. Tulsi Puja par aapko shanti aur dhairya mile. Aaj ka din aapke liye mangalmay ho. Tulsi Maa ki kripa sada aap par bani rahe. Tulsi Maa ki kripa se aapki sehat achchi bani rahe. Tulsi puja se aapke jeevan mein santulan aaye. Tulsi Maa aapko shakti aur sahara dein. Aapke ghar mein hamesha sukh aur shanti bani rahe. Aapke vichar shant aur saaf rahein. Tulsi Puja ki hardik badhai. Tulsi Puja ka ye pawan din aapke jeewan mein khushiyan lekar aaye. Tulsi Maa aap par apni kripa barsayein. Shanti aur bhakti ke saath Tulsi Puja manayein.

Tulsi Puja Diwas images

Tulsi Puja video status

Tulsi Puja status download

Tulsi Puja does not ask for perfection. It simply asks you to show up with sincerity. Sometimes, that is more than enough.