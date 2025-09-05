Teachers’ Day 2025 quotes in English and Hindi to share with your mentors Teachers’ Day 2025 will be celebrated on 5 September. Here are happy, heart touching and special Teachers’ Day quotes in English and Hindi to honour your teachers.

New Delhi:

Teachers’ Day 2025 will be celebrated on Friday, September 5. Every year, this special day is dedicated to honouring the efforts of teachers who shape our lives with their guidance, wisdom, and patience. It’s celebrated on the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, India’s second President, who believed that “true teachers help us think independently.”

On this day, students across India express their gratitude with heartfelt wishes, quotes, and gestures. If you’re searching for the best Teachers’ Day quotes in English or Hindi, emotional lines to make your teachers feel special, or even quotes you can use as a teacher yourself, here’s a handpicked collection.

Also Read: 100+ thank you messages from students to teachers for Teachers' Day 2025

Teachers' Day quotes in English

"A teacher takes a hand, opens a mind, and touches a heart." "Teachers plant the seeds of knowledge that last a lifetime." "Behind every successful student is a dedicated teacher." "Teaching is the profession that creates all other professions." "A teacher is a compass that activates the magnets of curiosity." "Good teachers inspire; great teachers change lives." "The influence of a teacher can never be erased." "Teachers light the path to success and wisdom." "One book, one pen, one teacher can change the world." "A teacher’s words live in the heart forever." "Teachers are silent architects of the future." "Every lesson from a teacher becomes a stepping stone in life." "The best teachers teach from the heart, not from the book." "Teachers make ordinary students achieve extraordinary dreams." "Education is the gift a teacher gives without asking in return." "Teachers inspire hope, ignite imagination, and instill love for learning." "No technology can replace the wisdom of a teacher." "A teacher’s guidance is the light in the darkest tunnel." "The art of teaching is the art of awakening joy in learning." "Teachers are like candles; they burn to light the way for others."

Happy Teachers' Day quotes in Hindi

"Guru bina gyaan nahi, gyaan bina jeevan nahi." "Guru wahi jo andhkaar se roshni ki aur le jaye." "Aapke charnon mein hai gyaan ka sagar, shukriya Guruji." "Shikshak ke bina jeevan adhoora hai." "Guru ke aashirwad se har kathin raasta aasan ho jaata hai." "Jo gyaan de, wahi sabase bada daan karta hai." "Shikshak deepak ki tarah hota hai, jo apne aap ko jala kar raasta dikhata hai." "Guru bina mukti nahi, guru bina shanti nahi." "Aap jaise shikshak milna bhagya ki baat hai." "Guru ki kripa se jeevan roshan hota hai." "Guru wahi jo sahi aur galat ka fark sikhaaye." "Jo seekhne ka jazba jagaye, wahi guru hai." "Shikshak hi vidyarthi ka sabse bada mitra hai." "Guru ke aashirwad se jeevan mein safalta milti hai." "Guru bina gyaan ke beej nahin ugte." "Aap hamare jeevan ke asli margdarshak hain." "Guru wahi jo apne vidyarthi ko kabhi akela nahi chhodta." "Guru ke charnon mein hi swarg hai." "Guru bina jeevan andhkaar hai." "Dhanyawad Guruji, aapne humein jeevan jeena sikhaya."

Heart-touching Teachers' Day quotes

"Dear teacher, your kindness and patience made me who I am today." "Teachers don’t just teach subjects, they teach life lessons." "My teacher, my guide, my role model—thank you for everything." "Your encouragement gave me the strength to chase my dreams." "A teacher’s words are engraved in a student’s soul forever." "Teachers are the reason children discover their inner strength." "No one remembers the exams, but we remember our teacher’s smile." "Teachers hold students’ hands for a while, but hearts forever." "To the world, you may be just a teacher. To me, you are a hero." "Every success I celebrate today began in your classroom." "Teachers give us memories that shape our tomorrow." "The warmth of a teacher’s care never fades with time." "A teacher’s love is the invisible force behind every student’s journey." "The bond with a teacher is one of respect, trust, and love." "Some heroes don’t wear capes—they are called teachers." "Teachers are angels in disguise who change lives silently." "Thank you, teacher, for believing in me when no one else did." "Teachers are not just educators, they are destiny shapers." "Your words still echo in my heart and guide me every day." "Happy Teachers’ Day to the one who touched my soul forever."

Happy Teachers' Day quotes

"Happy Teachers’ Day to those who make learning a joy." "Wishing all teachers happiness, respect, and gratitude today." "Happy Teachers’ Day to the guiding lights of our lives." "Thank you for teaching us the lessons that books cannot." "Happy Teachers’ Day! You inspire us to be better every day." "No celebration is complete without thanking our teachers." "Happy Teachers’ Day to those who shape the future with love." "Teachers deserve more than one day of gratitude." "Happy Teachers’ Day to mentors who lead with patience." "Teaching is love in its purest form—Happy Teachers’ Day." "Happy Teachers’ Day to those who make classrooms feel like home." "A good teacher creates memories for a lifetime." "Happy Teachers’ Day to the unsung heroes of every success story." "Wishing joy and respect to every teacher on this special day." "Happy Teachers’ Day to educators who nurture both mind and soul." "Behind every dreamer is a teacher who believed—Happy Teachers’ Day." "Teachers’ Day is about celebrating the builders of our nation." "Happy Teachers’ Day to those who inspire curiosity every day." "Today we celebrate teachers, tomorrow their lessons celebrate us." "Happy Teachers’ Day to the ones who light countless paths."

Teachers' Day quotes as a teacher

"Teaching is not just my job, it is my lifelong calling." "As a teacher, my greatest reward is my students’ success." "Every student I teach is a story I help write." "Being a teacher means shaping lives beyond classrooms." "A teacher learns as much from students as they teach." "As a teacher, I plant seeds I may never see bloom." "My happiness lies in seeing my students grow." "I teach because I believe in the power of knowledge." "As a teacher, I feel honoured to be part of every journey." "Teaching is the one profession that keeps me young at heart." "Every child I teach leaves behind a mark on my soul." "As a teacher, I aim to inspire before I instruct." "My classroom is where dreams take flight." "Teaching is not a duty, it is an act of love." "I am a teacher, and my students are my legacy." "As a teacher, I strive to create futures brighter than mine." "The classroom is my temple, and my students my devotion." "As a teacher, I grow with every lesson I give." "The best part of being a teacher is being remembered fondly." "I teach not for recognition, but to change lives."

Teachers' Day special quotes

"Teachers’ Day is special because it honours life’s true heroes." "A nation grows when it respects its teachers." "Teachers’ Day reminds us to value knowledge and wisdom." "Special thanks to teachers who dedicate their lives selflessly." "Teachers’ Day is not about gifts, but about gratitude." "A teacher’s smile is the most special reward for any student." "Teachers’ Day is the festival of respect and remembrance." "Every child’s success is a teacher’s silent celebration." "Teachers’ Day is a tribute to those who shape destinies." "Special are the teachers who make learning magical." "Teachers’ Day reminds us to thank those who guided us." "A teacher’s words remain alive long after they are gone." "On Teachers’ Day, let’s celebrate the joy of learning." "Teachers’ Day is about honouring unsung heroes." "Every Teachers’ Day is a chance to say thank you." "Special is the bond between a student and teacher." "Teachers’ Day is not just a date—it is an emotion." "Teachers’ Day celebrations are incomplete without gratitude." "Teachers’ Day makes us reflect on who shaped our lives." "Special are those who teach, inspire, and love unconditionally."

Teachers’ Day 2025 is a reminder that education is the foundation of society, and teachers are its strongest pillars. In English or Hindi, these heartfelt quotes are a beautiful way to show respect and gratitude. Share them with your teachers on 5 September 2025 and make them feel special for the invaluable role they play in our lives.