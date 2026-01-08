Republic Day Parade 2026 tickets: Prices, booking dates, route and Beating Retreat schedule India’s Republic Day Parade 2026 will be held on January 26 at Kartavya Path. Here’s the full schedule, ticket prices, booking dates, and how to book online or offline.

New Delhi:

India will mark its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 2026. The centrepiece, as ever, is the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. The route will see the armed forces, cultural tableaux and civil contingents come together, before the celebrations wind down with the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk.

There will be the usual mix of precision drills and fly-pasts, alongside folk performances and schoolchildren taking part. Put together, it is meant to reflect both the Constitution and the many strands of culture across the country.

Republic Day Parade and Beating Retreat 2026 schedule

Event Date Overview Republic Day Parade January 26, 2026 Main Republic Day celebration featuring military march-past, tableaux, cultural performances and fly-past Full Dress Rehearsal – Beating Retreat January 28, 2026 Final rehearsal of the Beating Retreat ceremony Beating Retreat Ceremony January 29, 2026 Formal conclusion of Republic Day celebrations with military bands and ceremonial music

Republic Day Parade 2026 tickets: Booking dates and prices

Tickets for the Republic Day parade and related events go on sale from 5 January 2026. Booking remains open until 14 January, unless the daily quota is exhausted earlier.

Event Ticket Price Republic Day Parade (January 26) Rs 20 and Rs 100 Full Dress Rehearsal – Beating Retreat (January 28) Rs 20 Beating Retreat Ceremony (January 29) Rs 100

How to book Republic Day Parade tickets online and offline

Tickets can be booked online through the Aamantran portal at aamantran.mod.gov.in or via the Aamantran mobile app. Sales begin at 9:00 AM each day and are handled on a first-come, first-served basis. Entry is permitted only with a valid government-issued photo ID, and it must match the one used at the time of booking.

Offline booking is also available. Counters across Delhi will function from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM and again from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM between 5 and 14 January. Tickets can be purchased at Sena Bhawan, Shastri Bhawan, Jantar Mantar, the Parliament House Reception, Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate.

Republic Day Parade 2026: What’s new this year

Along with the familiar military march-past, fly-pasts and state tableaux, this year’s parade will include a new element. For the first time, an animal contingent from the Remount & Veterinary Corps of the Indian Army will be part of the display.

The group will feature two Bactrian camels, four Zanskar ponies, four raptors, ten Indian-breed Army dogs and six conventional military dogs currently in service. The idea is to draw attention to the role animals continue to play in difficult and remote terrains.

Tips for spectators attending the Republic Day Parade

Tickets tend to sell out, sometimes quickly. Booking early usually helps. Carry the same photo ID that was used during booking. Checks at entry points are strict, and mismatches can cause problems. It is worth arriving well in advance. Security takes time, and earlier entry often means a better view.

Last year saw unusually high demand for Republic Day events. As a result, the Ministry of Defence issued extra passes for the full dress rehearsal at Kartavya Path on 23 January 2025. Officials said the move was intended to give more people a chance to attend the celebrations.