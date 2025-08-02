How to reply to Happy Friendship Day 2025 wishes and quotes with love and gratitude Received sweet Friendship Day messages? Here’s how you can reply with love, laughter, and just the right amount of emotion your friendships deserve.

New Delhi:

Friendships are honestly some of the most special bonds we have. These are the people we run to when life gets messy—when we need a laugh, a good cry, or even some questionable advice (we love them anyway!).

The best part? Friendships don’t need constant attention; they just need a little love now and then.

That’s why Friendship Day feels like a warm hug in message form. It’s a gentle reminder to pause and appreciate the ones who’ve stood by us through childhood, college, heartbreaks, and career jumps.

Whether you celebrated with your friends or received sweet texts from old ones—you might be wondering:

How to reply to Happy Friendship Day

When someone sends you a “Happy Friendship Day” message, here are a few warm and meaningful ways to respond:

Happy Friendship Day to you too! Lucky to have you. Thanks for being the kind of friend everyone wishes for. Right back at you, buddy! You're one in a million. So glad we crossed paths. Happy Friendship Day! Thank you for always being there, even when I didn’t ask. This means so much coming from you. HFD to you too! Here’s to the memories we’ve made—and the ones we’ll still make. Grateful for you today and every day. You make friendship feel easy and real. Thank you Our bond is a blessing. Thank you and love you loads! Couldn’t have asked for a better friend. You always know how to make me smile. Cheers to being weird together—forever You're not just a friend, you're family. Thank you! I'm smiling ear to ear reading this. So sweet of you! You made my day brighter. I don’t say it often, but I really value our friendship. Happy Friendship Day to my favourite chaos coordinator This message brought a tear and a smile. Love you! A message from you? Now it feels like Friendship Day.

How to thank for Friendship Day wishes

A thank you can be short or heartfelt—depending on the bond. Try:

Thanks so much! This truly made my day I’m lucky to have a thoughtful friend like you. Your message brought a smile to my face. Thank you! A heartfelt thanks for remembering me today. You’re always so kind and thoughtful. Thank you Appreciate your lovely words—made me feel special. Thank you! You’ve always been my biggest cheerleader. Grateful for your friendship, not just today, but always. This message reminded me why you’re so special. Thank you for always showing up for me. Touched by your sweet words. Sending love! You just reminded me how good it feels to be cared for. Thanks a ton for this—it really warmed my heart. You’ve made this day even more meaningful. Honestly, I don’t say it enough—thank you for being you. Hugs and thanks, my dear friend! Thank you! I’m blessed to have you in my life. You just brought a happy tear. Thank you Thank you for this lovely message and for being YOU. Your friendship is the best gift—thank you for reminding me today.

How to reply to Happy Friendship Day quotes

Sometimes friends go poetic and send quotes. Here’s how you can reply in style:

That quote was so us. You nailed it. This is beautiful—saving it for life. You always find the most perfect words! Goosebumps. That hit right in the feels. That quote felt like a warm hug. You’ve always had a poetic heart. Loved it! Wow, that was deep. Thank you for sharing. I needed that reminder today—thank you That quote just made my day better. Truly touched my heart—thank you! That one’s going straight to my favourites. You know me too well. That was perfect. If I ever write a book, I’m quoting you That quote was so meaningful—just like our friendship. You’ve always been the wise one. Loved it! That felt like a scene out of a movie! Your words are magic. Thank you That quote is the reason I believe in friendships. You always know how to hit me with emotion. This deserves a frame—thank you for making today special.

How to reply to Happy Friendship Day in English

Looking for simple yet emotional English responses? Use these:

Happy Friendship Day to you too! Thank you so much Sending love and smiles your way. Thanks! Hope your day is as amazing as your friendship. Thank you for being in my life. So sweet of you! Wishing you the same. Appreciate your message—means a lot. Lots of love and warm wishes to you too! Your message made me feel truly special. Here’s to lifelong friendships like ours. Thank you and lots of hugs I’m blessed to call you my friend. Thanks a lot! Cheers to all our memories. Right back at you! Hope you’re having a lovely day. You’re awesome. Thanks for the wish! Thank you for the thoughtful message. Big thanks! Can’t wait to catch up soon. Wishing you all the happiness today and always! Your words brightened up my day. Thank you Cheers to the crazy, real, and loyal friendship we have. Happy Friendship Day! You make life better.

How to reply to Happy Friendship Day in Hindi

Happy Friendship Day dost! Tera message dil chhoo gaya. Teri yaari meri zindagi ka best hissa hai. Tu hai toh sab kuch manageable lagta hai Aaj tera message milke din ban gaya! Shukriya yaar, tere jaise dost kismat se milte hain. Tu na ho toh dosti adhoori lagti hai. Dil se shukriya meri zindagi mein hone ke liye Tu hamesha yaadon mein rehta hai. Happy Friendship Day! Tere jaise dost ke liye toh roz Friendship Day ho sakta hai! Tu sirf dost nahi, meri zindagi ki muskaan hai Bhale hi door hai, par yaari dil ke kareeb hai. Aise hi sath dena, tu toh meri jaan hai yaar. Dosti mein jo rishta humara hai, wo priceless hai. Tere message ne purani yaadein taza kar di Tera friendship day wish mil gaya, ab din successful hai Har baar tu yaad karta hai, isiliye tu best hai! Thank you mere saath har waqt khade rehne ke liye. Dosti mein tere jaise log mil jayein toh aur kya chahiye. Tu toh vo gift hai jo zindagi ne bina mange diya. Happy Friendship Day bhai/behen! Tere jaise doston pe toh fakr hai!

In a world full of quick texts and busy lives, taking a moment to reply to Friendship Day messages with love goes a long way. Whether it's a short thank you or a deep throwback, it's the thought that counts.

So go ahead—text them back, laugh over a memory, and maybe plan that long-pending catch-up.

Friendship doesn’t ask for much—just a little time, a little love, and a few words sent from the heart.