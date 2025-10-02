Ravan Dahan in Pune 2025: Best places to watch Dussehra effigy burning Pune lights up for Dussehra 2025 with Ramlila, fireworks and Ravan Dahan. Discover the best places, timings and tips to enjoy this festive spectacle.

New Delhi:

When Dussehra arrives, Pune lights up with the spirit of Ramayana, processions, Ramleela performances, and, of course, Ravan Dahan, the burning of Ravana’s effigy. For many in Pune, this is the fiery culmination of the festival, a dramatic reminder of good’s victory over evil, played out in local grounds across the city.

If you’re planning to catch Ravan Dahan in Pune this year, here are places that have hosted big grab-your-spot events before, plus tips to make sure you don’t miss the spectacle. Take a look:

Places in Pune known for Ravan Dahan

Pimple Saudagar (Govind Yashda Chowk)

One of the more talked-about venues, Pimple Saudagar’s Govind Yashda Chowk, near the Nexa Showroom, has hosted large Ravana Dahan events.

Shri Mahalakshmi Temple, Sarasbaug

In a recent year, Shri Mahalakshmi Temple, Sarasbaug, held its first-ever Ravana Dahan ceremony at night (around 9:30 PM) — a new addition to Pune’s map of Dussehra events.

Vitthal Lawn, Hinjewadi

For 2025, a Ramleela + Ravan Dahan event is being planned at Vitthal Lawn, Hinjewadi, starting around 7:00 PM on 2nd October. This includes musical performances and a Garba night, too.

Nehrunagar, Pimpri

Historically, Nehrunagar in Pimpri has hosted an effigy burning around 5:00 PM on Vijayadashami in past years.

What to expect and how Pune’s Ravan Dahan events differ

Scale and size vary: Some venues use towering effigies (100 ft+), others keep it moderate.

Evening time: Ravana Dahan generally happens after sunset, often after 6 PM, once the skies are darker and firework effects shine brighter.

Cultural mix: Many events blend Ramleela acts, music, dance, and pyrotechnics, making the burning part a climax in a full evening festival.

Newer venues: In recent years, temples and local communities have started organising their own Dahan events (like Sarasbaug) so local announcements matter.

Audience and logistics: Events fill up fast; arrive early. Take public transport if possible. Stay clear of firework zones and obey safety barriers.

Ravan Dahan in Pune is not just a ritual, it’s a citywide celebration that blends tradition, theatre, and community spirit. From the towering effigies in Pimple Saudagar to temple gatherings in Sarasbaug and the cultural evenings in Hinjewadi, every neighbourhood adds its own flavour to Vijayadashami.

Also read: Vijayadashami 2025 date and time: Dussehra puja muhurat and significance