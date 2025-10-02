Ravan Dahan in Mysore 2025: Date, time, Jamboo Savari and venue details On Vijayadashami, 2nd October 2025, Mysuru comes alive with Ravan Dahan. Discover date, time, venue and highlights of this spectacular Dasara finale.

Mysuru’s Dasara festival is a ten-day celebration of devotion, tradition, and royal splendour that culminates on Vijayadashami, the tenth day. This day not only signifies the spiritual end of Navaratri but also represents the triumph of good over evil and, historically, the victory of the kings and their people in war and administration.

For 2025, Dasara started on Monday, 22nd September, and the grand finale, Vijayadashami, is on Thursday, 2nd October. The last day is highlighted by the legendary Jamboo Savari procession and the stunning Torchlight Parade, both rich in Mysore's royal heritage. Among the most eagerly anticipated moments is the spectacular Ravan Dahan, when the towering effigy of Ravana is burned, combining spiritual devotion with cultural pageantry and attracting thousands of spectators to view the centuries-old victory of light over darkness.

Ravan Dahan in Mysuru

Ravan Dahan, or the effigy-burning of demon king Ravana, is one of the most spectacular moments of Vijayadashami. The massive effigy, usually flanked by those of Kumbhakarna and Meghnad, is laden with firecrackers and goes up in flames after sundown. For spectators, it is a spectacle, an impassioned reminder of the eternal victory of virtue and truth over arrogance and wickedness.

In Mysuru, Ravan Dahan has grown into a major crowd-puller. ISKCON Mysore (Jayanagar) has in recent years hosted one of the biggest Ravan Dahan events in South India, drawing thousands of devotees and tourists. The atmosphere is electric: chanting, music, fireworks, and the sight of flames consuming the effigies against the illuminated backdrop of Mysore’s royal cityscape.

What makes Mysore’s Ravan Dahan special

Royal context of Dasara: Mysuru Dasara is deeply tied to the Wadiyar dynasty and their traditions of honouring Goddess Chamundeshwari. Ravan Dahan links this local celebration to the pan-Indian Ramayana story.

Scale of the spectacle: Effigies are enormous, sometimes more than 100 feet, and the subsequent firework display is just as dramatic.

Cultural blend: Though most of Dasara in Mysuru centres on worship of Chamundeshwari and palace traditions, Ravan Dahan introduces the broader Indian tradition of Vijayadashami.

Tourist magnet: Thousands come not only to witness the burning of the effigy but also to catch the Torchlight Parade and illuminated Mysore Palace in a single unforgettable night.

Ravan Dahan in Mysore: What to look out for in 2025

Date: Vijayadashami, Thursday, 2nd October 2025

Likely time: After sunset, in the evening hours of Vijayadashami

Probable venue: ISKCON Mysore (Jayanagar), which has been the venue for big-ticket Ravan Dahan ceremonies in recent years

Other highlights: Combine your Ravan Dahan experience with the Jamboo Savari procession in the afternoon and the Torchlight Parade at night for an end-to-end Mysuru Dasara finale.

Ravan Dahan in Mysore is not a ritual; it's a show where faith, drama, and heritage melt into one. On 2nd October in 2025, as the ten-day Dasara festivities reach their peak, the blazing effigy of Ravana will again illuminate the sky over Mysuru, representing triumph, rejuvenation, and the essence of a festival that has kept its heritage intact for centuries. For tourists, it's an experience not to be missed that combines the splendour of Mysuru Dasara with the age-old tale of good triumphing over evil.

