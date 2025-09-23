Dasara 2025 in Mysore: Full events schedule, tickets and palace lighting info

The grand Mysore Dasara festival has officially begun! Celebrated as the “Nadahabba” or State Festival of Karnataka, the 416th edition of this iconic event started on September 22, 2025, with the inauguration at Chamundi Hills by International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq.
Now running until October 2, 2025, Mysuru has turned into a lively sea of lights, music, and culture. Ranging from the lighted up Mysore Palace and royal ceremonies to thrilling attractions such as the air show, drone show, and Yuva Dasara, the city is abuzz with festivities that have set in flows of tourists from all over the globe.
Major attractions at Mysore Dasara 2025
Yuva Dasara
A cultural showcase for young artists with music, dance, and live performances.
Air Show
The Indian Air Force air show will be one of the star highlights, held on October 2 at Chamundi Vihar Grounds near Banni Mantap.
Drone Show
Catch the drone shows on October 1 and 2, featuring formations with light, sound, and live orchestra performances. Trials are scheduled for September 28 and 29 at Torchlight Parade Ground.
Illuminated Mysore Palace
The majestic Mysore Palace will be lit up every evening, becoming a glowing icon of the festival. The royal family of Mysore will also hold private rituals inside the palace throughout the celebration.
Mysore Dasara 2025 events schedule with venues
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|
September 22, 2025
|Flower Show
|
Kuppanna Park
|
September 22, 2025
|
Food Mela
|
Maharaja College Ground
|
September 22, 2025
|Dasara Wrestling
|
Exhibition Authority Premises
|
September 22, 2025
|Art Camp
|CAVA
|
September 22, 2025
|Book Fair
|
Scouts and Guides Ground
|
September 22, 2025
|Yoga Dasara
|JK Grounds
|
September 22, 2025
|Dasara Sports
|
Chamundi Vihar Stadium
|
September 22, 2025
|City Illumination
|
Exhibition Grounds
|
September 22, 2025
|Dasara Exhibition
|
Exhibition Grounds
|
September 23, 2025
|Rangoli Competition
|Amba Vilasa Palace Premises
|September 23, 2025
|Women’s Dasara
|
JK Grounds
|September 25, 2025
|Dasara Heritage Cycling
|
Town Hall
|
September 26, 2025
|Heritage Walk
|
Town Hall
|
September 26, 2025
|Farmer’s Dasara
|Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Palace
|
September 26, 2025
|Farm Exhibition
|JK Grounds
|
September 26, 2025
|Handicraft Competition
|CAVA
|September 27, 2025
|Milking Competition
|JK Grounds
|September 27, 2025
|Couple Tonga Ride in Traditional Attire
|
Town Hall
|September 27, 2025
|Yoga Competition
|
Exhibition Grounds
|September 27, 2025
|Air Show
|
Torch Light Parade Grounds
|September 28, 2025
|Dog Show
|
JK Grounds
|September 28, 2025
|Art Fair
|CAVA
|September 28, 2025
|Drone Show
|Torch light Parade Grounds
|September 29, 2025
|Drone Show
|Torch light Parade Grounds
|September 30, 2025
|Climbing Chamundi Hills
|Chamundi Hills
|October 1, 2025
|Torch Light Parade Rehearsals
|
Torch Light Parade Grounds
Key facts and history of Mysore Dasara festival
Mysore Dasara 2025 is the 416th year of the festival, continuing a tradition that was started in the 14th century during the reign of the Vijayanagara kings. The festivities this year last for 11 days from September 22 to October 2, with private rituals being conducted by the royal family within the Mysore Palace and the city hosting cultural programmes, processions, and streetlights.
The highlights of the main event are the majestic Indian Air Force air show, spectacular drone show with light and sound effects, Yuva Dasara concerts, and the popular Jumbo Savari procession on Vijayadashami. The palace lighting, viewed by thousands each night, is one of the festival's most iconic attractions.
Mysore Dasara tickets and Gold Card booking details
- Tickets and Gold Cards can be booked online at: mysoredasara.gov.in/en/tickets
Terms and conditions for tickets and Gold Cards
- Valid government-issued ID proof is mandatory for ticket/Gold Card redemption.
- For third-party redemption, an authorisation letter and ID proofs of both parties are required.
- Drone Show entry for Gold Card holders will only be permitted on the specific date mentioned on the back of the card.
- Tickets once booked cannot be cancelled, exchanged, or refunded.
- Ticketgenie is the official ticketing partner, not the event organiser.
Contact for Mysore Dasara ticket queries
- Mobile: 8217395364 (10 AM – 6 PM)
- Email: info@ticketgenie.in
The Mysore Dasara 2025 is not merely a festival, but a cultural spectacle that harmoniously combines history, faith, and splendor. Right from the breathtaking palace light and sound show and royal ceremonies to the air and drone shows, the events guarantee memories to treasure. Get your tickets in advance, imbibe the tradition, and see why the Mysore Dasara is world-renowned.