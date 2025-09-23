Dasara 2025 in Mysore: Full events schedule, tickets and palace lighting info Mysore Dasara 2025 has begun with grandeur! From palace lighting to Yuva Dasara, air and drone shows, here’s the full schedule and ticket details.

New Delhi:

The grand Mysore Dasara festival has officially begun! Celebrated as the “Nadahabba” or State Festival of Karnataka, the 416th edition of this iconic event started on September 22, 2025, with the inauguration at Chamundi Hills by International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq.

Now running until October 2, 2025, Mysuru has turned into a lively sea of lights, music, and culture. Ranging from the lighted up Mysore Palace and royal ceremonies to thrilling attractions such as the air show, drone show, and Yuva Dasara, the city is abuzz with festivities that have set in flows of tourists from all over the globe.

Major attractions at Mysore Dasara 2025

Yuva Dasara

A cultural showcase for young artists with music, dance, and live performances.

Air Show

The Indian Air Force air show will be one of the star highlights, held on October 2 at Chamundi Vihar Grounds near Banni Mantap.

Drone Show

Catch the drone shows on October 1 and 2, featuring formations with light, sound, and live orchestra performances. Trials are scheduled for September 28 and 29 at Torchlight Parade Ground.

Illuminated Mysore Palace

The majestic Mysore Palace will be lit up every evening, becoming a glowing icon of the festival. The royal family of Mysore will also hold private rituals inside the palace throughout the celebration.

Mysore Dasara 2025 events schedule with venues

Date Event Venue September 22, 2025 Flower Show Kuppanna Park September 22, 2025 Food Mela Maharaja College Ground September 22, 2025 Dasara Wrestling Exhibition Authority Premises September 22, 2025 Art Camp CAVA September 22, 2025 Book Fair Scouts and Guides Ground September 22, 2025 Yoga Dasara JK Grounds September 22, 2025 Dasara Sports Chamundi Vihar Stadium September 22, 2025 City Illumination Exhibition Grounds September 22, 2025 Dasara Exhibition Exhibition Grounds September 23, 2025 Rangoli Competition Amba Vilasa Palace Premises September 23, 2025 Women’s Dasara JK Grounds September 25, 2025 Dasara Heritage Cycling Town Hall September 26, 2025 Heritage Walk Town Hall September 26, 2025 Farmer’s Dasara Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Palace September 26, 2025 Farm Exhibition JK Grounds September 26, 2025 Handicraft Competition CAVA September 27, 2025 Milking Competition JK Grounds September 27, 2025 Couple Tonga Ride in Traditional Attire Town Hall September 27, 2025 Yoga Competition Exhibition Grounds September 27, 2025 Air Show Torch Light Parade Grounds September 28, 2025 Dog Show JK Grounds September 28, 2025 Art Fair CAVA September 28, 2025 Drone Show Torch light Parade Grounds September 29, 2025 Drone Show Torch light Parade Grounds September 30, 2025 Climbing Chamundi Hills Chamundi Hills October 1, 2025 Torch Light Parade Rehearsals Torch Light Parade Grounds

Key facts and history of Mysore Dasara festival

Mysore Dasara 2025 is the 416th year of the festival, continuing a tradition that was started in the 14th century during the reign of the Vijayanagara kings. The festivities this year last for 11 days from September 22 to October 2, with private rituals being conducted by the royal family within the Mysore Palace and the city hosting cultural programmes, processions, and streetlights.

The highlights of the main event are the majestic Indian Air Force air show, spectacular drone show with light and sound effects, Yuva Dasara concerts, and the popular Jumbo Savari procession on Vijayadashami. The palace lighting, viewed by thousands each night, is one of the festival's most iconic attractions.

Mysore Dasara tickets and Gold Card booking details

Tickets and Gold Cards can be booked online at: mysoredasara.gov.in/en/tickets

Terms and conditions for tickets and Gold Cards

Valid government-issued ID proof is mandatory for ticket/Gold Card redemption.

For third-party redemption, an authorisation letter and ID proofs of both parties are required.

Drone Show entry for Gold Card holders will only be permitted on the specific date mentioned on the back of the card.

Tickets once booked cannot be cancelled, exchanged, or refunded.

Ticketgenie is the official ticketing partner, not the event organiser.

Contact for Mysore Dasara ticket queries

Mobile: 8217395364 (10 AM – 6 PM)

Email: info@ticketgenie.in

The Mysore Dasara 2025 is not merely a festival, but a cultural spectacle that harmoniously combines history, faith, and splendor. Right from the breathtaking palace light and sound show and royal ceremonies to the air and drone shows, the events guarantee memories to treasure. Get your tickets in advance, imbibe the tradition, and see why the Mysore Dasara is world-renowned.