  4. Dasara 2025 in Mysore: Full events schedule, tickets and palace lighting info

Mysore Dasara 2025 has begun with grandeur! From palace lighting to Yuva Dasara, air and drone shows, here’s the full schedule and ticket details.

Mysore Palace illuminated during Dasara 2025, a festival of lights, culture, and tradition celebrated as Karnataka’s Nadahabba. Image Source : X/@thechinmayh
Written By: Shivani Dixit
New Delhi:

The grand Mysore Dasara festival has officially begun! Celebrated as the “Nadahabba” or State Festival of Karnataka, the 416th edition of this iconic event started on September 22, 2025, with the inauguration at Chamundi Hills by International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq.

Now running until October 2, 2025, Mysuru has turned into a lively sea of lights, music, and culture. Ranging from the lighted up Mysore Palace and royal ceremonies to thrilling attractions such as the air show, drone show, and Yuva Dasara, the city is abuzz with festivities that have set in flows of tourists from all over the globe.

Major attractions at Mysore Dasara 2025

Yuva Dasara

A cultural showcase for young artists with music, dance, and live performances.

Air Show

The Indian Air Force air show will be one of the star highlights, held on October 2 at Chamundi Vihar Grounds near Banni Mantap.

Drone Show

Catch the drone shows on October 1 and 2, featuring formations with light, sound, and live orchestra performances. Trials are scheduled for September 28 and 29 at Torchlight Parade Ground.

Illuminated Mysore Palace

The majestic Mysore Palace will be lit up every evening, becoming a glowing icon of the festival. The royal family of Mysore will also hold private rituals inside the palace throughout the celebration.

Mysore Dasara 2025 events schedule with venues

Date Event  Venue

September 22, 2025

 Flower Show

Kuppanna Park

September 22, 2025

Food Mela

Maharaja College Ground

September 22, 2025

 Dasara Wrestling

Exhibition Authority Premises

September 22, 2025

 Art Camp CAVA

September 22, 2025

 Book Fair

Scouts and Guides Ground

September 22, 2025

 Yoga Dasara JK Grounds

September 22, 2025

 Dasara Sports

Chamundi Vihar Stadium

September 22, 2025

 City Illumination

Exhibition Grounds

September 22, 2025

 Dasara Exhibition

Exhibition Grounds

September 23, 2025

 Rangoli Competition Amba Vilasa Palace Premises
September 23, 2025 Women’s Dasara 

JK Grounds
September 25, 2025 Dasara Heritage Cycling

Town Hall

September 26, 2025

 Heritage Walk

Town Hall

September 26, 2025

 Farmer’s Dasara Kote Anjaneya Swamy Temple, Palace

September 26, 2025

 Farm Exhibition JK Grounds

September 26, 2025

 Handicraft Competition CAVA
September 27, 2025 Milking Competition JK Grounds
September 27, 2025 Couple Tonga Ride in Traditional Attire

Town Hall
September 27, 2025 Yoga Competition

Exhibition Grounds
September 27, 2025 Air Show

Torch Light Parade Grounds
September 28, 2025 Dog Show

JK Grounds
September 28, 2025 Art Fair CAVA
September 28, 2025 Drone Show Torch light Parade Grounds
September 29, 2025 Drone Show Torch light Parade Grounds
September 30, 2025 Climbing Chamundi Hills   Chamundi Hills 
October 1, 2025 Torch Light Parade Rehearsals

Torch Light Parade Grounds

Key facts and history of Mysore Dasara festival

Mysore Dasara 2025 is the 416th year of the festival, continuing a tradition that was started in the 14th century during the reign of the Vijayanagara kings. The festivities this year last for 11 days from September 22 to October 2, with private rituals being conducted by the royal family within the Mysore Palace and the city hosting cultural programmes, processions, and streetlights.

The highlights of the main event are the majestic Indian Air Force air show, spectacular drone show with light and sound effects, Yuva Dasara concerts, and the popular Jumbo Savari procession on Vijayadashami. The palace lighting, viewed by thousands each night, is one of the festival's most iconic attractions.

Mysore Dasara tickets and Gold Card booking details

Terms and conditions for tickets and Gold Cards

  • Valid government-issued ID proof is mandatory for ticket/Gold Card redemption.
  • For third-party redemption, an authorisation letter and ID proofs of both parties are required.
  • Drone Show entry for Gold Card holders will only be permitted on the specific date mentioned on the back of the card.
  • Tickets once booked cannot be cancelled, exchanged, or refunded.
  • Ticketgenie is the official ticketing partner, not the event organiser.

Contact for Mysore Dasara ticket queries

The Mysore Dasara 2025 is not merely a festival, but a cultural spectacle that harmoniously combines history, faith, and splendor. Right from the breathtaking palace light and sound show and royal ceremonies to the air and drone shows, the events guarantee memories to treasure. Get your tickets in advance, imbibe the tradition, and see why the Mysore Dasara is world-renowned.

