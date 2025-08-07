Quit India Movement Day 2025: Speech samples, slogans, posters, and drawings Celebrate Quit India Movement Day with powerful slogans, drawing ideas, student speeches, and posters that honour the spirit of August 8, 1942.

New Delhi:

The Quit India Movement is commemorated in India every year on August 8. It stands as a much-celebrated moment in the history of the country for freedom. Launched by Mahatma Gandhi in 1942, this great movement came with a clarion call, "Do or Die."

The Quit India Movement was something beyond just a political movement. It was a people's mass uprising united between varying sectors of interest of common men for the aggrandisement of independent status against British rule. Quit India Movement Day is observed in schools, colleges, and institutions by way of speeches, slogans, drawings, and posters commemorating the sacrifices of our freedom fighters.

Quit India Movement slogans

Here are 10 powerful slogans that were and still are associated with the Quit India Movement:

Do or die! British, Quit India! Freedom is our birthright, and we shall have it! Inquilab Zindabad! (Long live the revolution!) Swaraj is my birthright and I shall have it. Karenge ya marenge! (We shall do or die!) Jai Hind! Vande Mataram! No rest till freedom! Down with British rule!

Quit India Movement Day posters

Poster ideas that can be used for school competitions or awareness drives. Take a look at some amazing ideas:

Use colours of the Indian flag, vintage textures, and powerful lines to bring out the emotional strength of the movement.

Quit India Movement Day drawings

Drawing ideas to creatively express the spirit of 1942:

(Image Source : PINTEREST/@CHANDRASEKAR)A creative drawing symbolising the spirit of India's freedom struggle and the values of peace, sacrifice, and unity.

Creative tribute to India’s freedom fighters featuring jets with saffron, white, and green trails and the national flag proudly displayed.

These ideas can be used for school drawing competitions or for social media awareness.

Quit India Movement speeches

Here’s a sample 1-minute speech on the Quit India Movement:

Speech 1:

"Good morning everyone,

Today, we remember the historic day of August 8, 1942, when Mahatma Gandhi gave us the powerful call – 'Do or Die'. The Quit India Movement was not just a protest; it was a turning point that united the whole nation in one cry – British, Quit India! From students to farmers, from leaders to common people, everyone stood together for the dream of an independent India. On this day, let us honour their courage and reaffirm our commitment to the values of freedom, unity, and non-violence."

Speech 2:

"Respected teachers and my dear friends,

The Quit India Movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi in 1942, at a time when India was still under British rule. He called upon the people to 'Do or Die', demanding complete freedom. This mass movement shook the British empire and brought us closer to independence. It’s important that we remember such moments that made our freedom possible. Jai Hind!"

Short speech on Quit India Movement

Short Speech 1 (30 seconds):

"On 8th August 1942, Mahatma Gandhi launched the Quit India Movement with a powerful slogan: 'Do or Die'. It united the country in the final push for freedom. Let us salute the bravery of those who fought fearlessly. Jai Hind!"

Short Speech 2:

"The Quit India Movement taught us unity, courage, and sacrifice. It was a turning point in our freedom struggle, reminding us that even in the face of danger, the voice of the people cannot be silenced."

Quit India Movement speech for students

1. "Dear friends,

August 8 is not just another date. It is the day when our freedom fighters stood up and said – Enough is enough. Under Gandhiji’s leadership, students, teachers, farmers, and ordinary people joined the Quit India Movement. Let’s remember them not just in textbooks, but in our actions by valuing freedom and peace."

2. "To my fellow students,

Imagine being told you can’t speak your language or live freely. That was the reality before 1947. But on August 8, 1942, people across India came together to say: Quit India! We must learn from their unity and determination and be responsible citizens of free India."

The Quit India Movement was not merely a cry for freedom! It articulated resilience and togetherness with an uncompromising belief in self-rule. On the day of August 8, 1942, let us remind ourselves of its core values – the spirit of non-violence, strength in non-unity, and common vocal notes.

Let this day serve as a reminder to all of us to cherish those national ideals and keep them fully alive through our day-to-day lives. Whether you are making a poster for the event, preparing a speech, or simply learning the history, you are keeping the spirit of August Kranti alive. Jai Hind!