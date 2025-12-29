New Year events in Hyderabad: Best parties, club nights and celebrations for December 31, 2025

New Year’s Eve in Hyderabad is equal parts glitz and good planning. The city knows how to party, whether it’s luxury hotel galas, high-energy nightclub countdowns, sprawling open-air celebrations or resort-style nights that go on till the early hours. By late evening on December 31, the traffic thickens, playlists get louder, and the focus shifts to one thing: where the countdown will actually feel worth it.
What works in Hyderabad on New Year’s Eve is picking your vibe early. HITEC City leans flashy and club-heavy, Jubilee Hills does polished nightlife, and the city outskirts come alive with large-scale outdoor and resort events. These New Year events across Hyderabad offer the right mix of music, mood and midnight excitement to step into 2026 properly.
New Year Events in Hyderabad
1) New Year’s Eve Bash – Prism Club & Kitchen
- Why to attend: One of Hyderabad’s most popular NYE club nights. High-energy DJs, a stylish crowd and a dance floor that fills up early and rarely empties before midnight.
- Date: December 31, 2025
- Time: 9:00 pm onwards
- Location: Prism Club & Kitchen, Jubilee Hills
- Cost: Rs 3,000 onwards
- Where to book: BookMyShow / District
2) NYE 2026 Celebration – Air Live, Gachibowli
- Why to attend: Rooftop vibes, live music and DJs with a crowd that’s festive but not frantic. A good pick if you want movement, music and breathing room without full nightclub intensity.
- Date: December 31, 2025
- Time: 8:30 pm onwards
- Location: Air Live, Gachibowli
- Cost: Rs 2,500 onwards
- Where to book: BookMyShow
3) New Year’s Eve Party – Club Rogue
- Why to attend: Loud, flashy and built purely for the countdown. Expect EDM-heavy sets, laser lights, and a crowd that shows up to dance first and talk later.
- Date: December 31, 2025
- Time: 9:00 pm onwards
- Location: Club Rogue, Jubilee Hills
- Cost: Rs 3,500 onwards
- Where to book: District / BookMyShow
4) New Year’s Eve Gala – Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills
- Why to attend: A sophisticated hotel celebration of premium food, live performances, and a well-dressed crowd that prioritises comfort and class over chaos.
- Date: December 31, 2025
- Time: 8:00 pm onwards
- Location: Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills
- Cost: Rs 8,000 onwards
- Where to book: Hotel website / Concierge
5) New Year Carnival – Leonia Holistic Destination
- Why to attend: A full-scale outdoor celebration with DJs, performances, fireworks, and a festival-like mood that carries well past midnight.
- Date: December 31, 2025
- Time: 7:00 pm onwards
- Location: Leonia Holistic Destination, outskirts of Hyderabad
- Cost: Rs 2,500 onwards
- Where to book: District
6) NYE 2026 – Heart Cup Coffee, Jubilee Hills
- Why to attend: Relaxed, social and easygoing. Music, cocktails and a crowd that enjoys conversation as much as the playlist.
- Date: December 31, 2025
- Time: 8:00 pm onwards
- Location: Heart Cup Coffee, Jubilee Hills
- Cost: Rs 2,000 onwards
- Where to book: Zomato / Direct reservation
7) New Year’s Eve Party – Boulder Hills Resort
- Why to attend: A resort-style celebration including live music, dinner spreads, and most importantly, a quieter and more scenic setting far from the city's rush towards the end of the year.
- Date: December 31, 2025
- Time: 7:30 pm onwards
- Location: Boulder Hills Resort, Gachibowli
- Cost: Rs 4,000 onwards
- Where to book: Hotel website / Event platforms
Happy New Year!
