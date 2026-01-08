New Delhi World Book Fair 2026: Dates, venue, timings, entry fee and how to reach The New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 returns to Bharat Mandapam this January. Here’s everything you need to know about dates, timings, entry, venue and how to reach.

New Delhi:

If your idea of a good time is cosying up with a good book, then the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 is the right place for you. Every year, thousands of book lovers make their way to the New Delhi World Book Fair to get the best deals for themselves.

The New Delhi World Book Fair (NDWBF) has been a significant event in the publishing industry for the past 53 years. Organised by the National Book Trust, India (which operates under the Ministry of Education, Government of India), the Fair holds an important place on the annual calendar.

When and where is the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026?

The fair will be held at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, one of Delhi’s largest and most accessible event venues.

Venue: Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi

Duration and Timings: 10–18 Jan 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Entry fees for the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026

For the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 (NDWBF), entry is free for attendees, with organisers keeping access open to as many book lovers as possible.

How to reach the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026

By metro

The easiest way to reach the New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 venue is by Delhi Metro. Pragati Maidan Metro Station is the closest and most convenient stop, offering direct connectivity from several parts of the city. From the station, Bharat Mandapam is within walking distance and clearly signposted during the fair.

From here, you can either walk for about 10–15 minutes or take a short auto-rickshaw ride, especially if you’re carrying bags of books (which you probably will be).

By bus

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses regularly operate to Pragati Maidan. Look for routes that stop at Pragati Maidan, Pragati Maidan Gate, or Bhairon Marg.

Parking facilities at the venue

Limited paid parking is available within the Bharat Mandapam and Pragati Maidan complex, including basement and surface parking areas. These spots are convenient but tend to fill up quickly, especially on weekends and during peak afternoon hours.

What makes the NDWBF special for readers

This is not just a book market; it’s one of the largest literary gatherings in South Asia. From academic titles and regional literature to children’s books and international publications, the fair brings together publishers, writers, translators and readers under one roof. It’s also a rare chance to spot books that are hard to find in regular bookstores.

Visitors can browse stalls from major Indian publishers, small independent presses, government bodies and international exhibitors. You’ll find everything from fiction and non-fiction to exam guides, coffee-table books, language learning titles and deeply niche subjects. Discounts are common, so bring a sturdy bag and a little self-control.

First-timer tips: How to navigate the fair

The fair is divided into themed zones, often including a Children’s Pavilion, a Theme Pavilion, and dedicated areas for seminars and cultural programmes.

Wear comfortable shoes, because you’ll walk more than you think. Study the hall layout beforehand if available, and prioritise the sections you care about most. Weekends are busier, while weekdays tend to be calmer and better for serious browsing.

Go with a plan, but leave room to wander; you never know which book might follow you home.