Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din 2025: Speeches and essays for September 17 On 17 September, Marathwada remembers its liberation struggle. Here are speeches, bhashan, essays and history to honour Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din 2025.

Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din, also called Marathwada Liberation Day, is observed every year on 17 September to commemorate the liberation of Marathwada from the rule of the Nizam of Hyderabad. This day honours the courage and sacrifice of the people of Marathwada, who fought bravely against oppression to merge the region with the Indian Union.

The movement is remembered not only as a political victory but also as a struggle for dignity, equality, and freedom. On this day, schools, colleges, and communities organise speeches, essay writing, cultural events, and remembrance gatherings to educate the younger generation about the sacrifices that shaped Marathwada’s history.

Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din Bhashan in Hindi

Short Speech:

“Adarniya shikshakon aur mere pyare mitron, aaj hum Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din mana rahe hain. 17 September 1948 ko Marathwada ko Nizam ke shasan se mukti mili aur yeh Bharat ka hissa bana. Yeh din humein un veeron ki yaad dilata hai jinhone apna balidaan diya. Aayiye hum sab milkar unke prati shraddhanjali arpit karein.”

Long Speech:

“Mitron, 17 September ko Marathwada ke itihaas ka ek mahan din maana jata hai. Us din Nizam ke atyacharon ke khilaf jan andolan hua jisme aam logon ne apna khoon-pasina diya. Satyagrah, morche aur sangharsh ke baad jab sarkar ne Police Action chalaya, tab Marathwada ko azaadi mili. Yeh sangram humein ekta, sahas aur tyag ka paath padhata hai. Aaj ke yuva ko yeh din prerna deta hai ki hum apne samaj ke vikas ke liye sada pratibaddh rahein.”

Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din Speech in Marathi

Short Speech:

“Mitranno, aaj aapan Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din sajra karat aahot. 17 September 1948 roji Marathwada la Nizamshahitun mukti milali. Ya divshi shurveeranni aaplya balidanane itihas ghadavla. Chala aapan sarv milun tya hutatmyaanna shraddhanjali arpan karuya.”

Long Speech:

“Adarniya gurujan ani mitranno, 17 September ha Marathwadyachya itihasatil suvarndin aahe. Nizamshahitil anyay, atyachar ani andhkarat horaplanarya lokanni swatantryasathi jhunj dili. Satyagrah, morche, andolan yantun hazaron lokanni prananchi ahuti dili. Shevati Police Action nantar Marathwada Bharatache bhag jhala. Ha divas aaplyala aikya, shaurya ani balidan yanchi prerna deto.”

17 September Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din Bhashan in Marathi

Expanded Student Bhashan:

“Majhya priya vidyarthyanno, 17 September 1948 ha Marathwadyachya janatesathi abhimaanacha divas aahe. Nizamshahichya anyayaviruddh sarvasamanya lok ubhe thakle. Aaplya hakkansathi tyanne jhunj dili. Ya ladhyat anekanni prananchi ahuti dili. Shevati Police Action mule Marathwada Bharatacha bhag jhala. Aaj aapan tya hutatmyaanchya smrutyanna naman karun tyancha karyatun prerna gheuya.”

Marathwada Liberation Day Speech in English

Short Speech:

“Respected teachers and my dear friends, today we observe Marathwada Liberation Day. On 17 September 1948, the people of Marathwada achieved freedom from the Nizam’s rule and became part of the Indian Union. This day reminds us of the sacrifices of our ancestors who fought with courage and determination. Let us pay tribute to their bravery and take inspiration to serve our nation.”

Long Speech:

“Good morning everyone, today we gather here to remember and celebrate Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din, or Marathwada Liberation Day. On this day in 1948, after years of struggle, satyagrahas and sacrifices, the people of Marathwada were freed from the oppressive Nizam rule. The Indian government’s Police Action brought an end to injustice and merged Marathwada with the Indian Union. This day is not only about remembering history but also about inspiring today’s youth to value freedom, unity and justice. Let us take a pledge to carry forward the spirit of sacrifice and service shown by the heroes of Marathwada.”

Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din Falak Lekhan

Sample 1: Short Falak Lekhan

Shirshak: Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din

“17 September 1948 ha Marathwadyachya itihasatil ek mahatvacha divas aahe. Ya divshi Marathwada la Nizamshahitun mukti milali. Lokanni atyachar, anyay ani asamanatayachya viruddh dhadadpne ladh deun swatantrya milavle. Police Action mule Marathwada Bharatache bhag jhale. Ha divas hutatmyaanna naman karanyacha ani tyanchya balidanatun prerna ghenyacha aahe. Mukti Sangram Din aajhi aaplyala ekta, sahas ani tyag yanchi shikavan deto.”

Sample 2: Detailed Falak Lekhan

Shirshak: Marathwada Mukti Sangram Dinache Mahatva

“Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din dar varsha 17 September la sagraha ulhasat sadhara kela jato. Nizamshahichya atyacharacha pratikar karanyasathi Marathwadyatil lok ekatra ale. Tyanni satyagrah, morche ani andolan gheun swatantryaachi ladh jhalvi. Anek hutatmyaanni prananchi aahuti dili. Shevati Bharat Sarkarene Police Action karyavahi keun Marathwada mukta kela. Ya sangramatila shaurya ani ekta he aajhichya yuva pidhesathi prerna aahe. Mukti Sangram Din aaplyala rashtrabhakti, samajik ekta ani sahasachi shikavan deto.”

Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din reminds us of the sacrifices made for freedom and justice. It is not only a day of remembrance but also an inspiration for today’s generation to uphold the values of courage, unity, and equality. As we celebrate 17 September each year, we pay tribute to the heroes of Marathwada and renew our commitment to safeguarding the spirit of freedom.