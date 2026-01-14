Live Happy Makar Sankranti, Bhogi & Pongal 2026 wishes LIVE: Quotes, images, video status, and more Makar Sankranti, Bhogi and Pongal are being celebrated today across India. Here are LIVE updates of wishes, quotes, images, GIFs and WhatsApp status you can share right now.

New Delhi:

The middle of January carries a certain mood. The cold softens a little. Mornings feel brighter. Across different parts of the country, Makar Sankranti, Bhogi, and Pongal arrive almost together, each with its own rhythm. Kites in the sky. Bonfires outside homes. Pots gently boiling over. Different names, different customs, but the same sense of movement. Of seasons turning. Of something new beginning.

In 2026, these festivals are also being marked in quieter, more digital ways. Messages sent early in the day. Images passed along. Short video statuses that carry colour and familiarity. Below, we are sharing a simple collection of wishes, quotes, images, and video updates for Makar Sankranti, Bhogi, and Pongal, meant to be shared easily and without fuss.