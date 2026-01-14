Advertisement
Makar Sankranti, Bhogi and Pongal are being celebrated today across India. Here are LIVE updates of wishes, quotes, images, GIFs and WhatsApp status you can share right now.

New Delhi:

The middle of January carries a certain mood. The cold softens a little. Mornings feel brighter. Across different parts of the country, Makar Sankranti, Bhogi, and Pongal arrive almost together, each with its own rhythm. Kites in the sky. Bonfires outside homes. Pots gently boiling over. Different names, different customs, but the same sense of movement. Of seasons turning. Of something new beginning.

In 2026, these festivals are also being marked in quieter, more digital ways. Messages sent early in the day. Images passed along. Short video statuses that carry colour and familiarity. Below, we are sharing a simple collection of wishes, quotes, images, and video updates for Makar Sankranti, Bhogi, and Pongal, meant to be shared easily and without fuss.

 

Live updates :Makar Sankranti, Bhogi & Pongal wishes 2026 LIVE: Quotes, images, status

  • 8:22 AM (IST)Jan 14, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Happy Sankranti and Bhogi images people are sharing right now

    India Tv - Makar Sankranti 2026
    (Image Source : FREEPIK)Makar Sankranti 2026

    India Tv - Makar Sankranti 2026
    (Image Source : FREEPIK)Makar Sankranti 2026

    India Tv - Makar Sankranti 2026
    (Image Source : FREEPIK)Makar Sankranti 2026

    India Tv - Happy Bhogi 2026
    (Image Source : FREEPIK)Happy Bhogi 2026

    India Tv - Happy Bhogi 2026
    (Image Source : INDIA TV)Happy Bhogi 2026

  • 7:51 AM (IST)Jan 14, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Short and sweet Makar Sankranti wishes, quotes and status lines

    Makar Sankranti wishes

    1. Happy Makar Sankranti. May the days ahead feel brighter.
    2. Wishing you warmth and balance this Makar Sankranti.
    3. May Makar Sankranti bring peace and steady progress.
    4. Happy Makar Sankranti to you and your loved ones.
    5. May this Makar Sankranti mark a positive shift

    Makar Sankranti quotes

    1. Makar Sankranti reminds us that change arrives quietly.
    2. With Makar Sankranti, the season begins to turn.
    3. Makar Sankranti is about movement, not haste.
    4. The sun moves forward on Makar Sankranti, and so do we.
    5. Makar Sankranti marks the slow return of warmth.

    Makar Sankranti status lines

    1. Marking the shift. Happy Makar Sankranti.
    2. Letting the season turn this Makar Sankranti.
    3. Makar Sankranti feels like a quiet beginning.
    4. Winter easing on Makar Sankranti.
    5. Welcoming change this Makar Sankranti.
  • 7:48 AM (IST)Jan 14, 2026
    Posted by Amman Khurana

    Top Sankranti and Bhogi wishes to share on WhatsApp today

    Sankranti wishes

    1. Wishing you a bright and peaceful Makar Sankranti filled with warmth and balance.
    2. May Makar Sankranti bring steady days, good health, and calm moments to your home.
    3. Happy Makar Sankranti. May this season turn gently in your favour.
    4. Sending warm Makar Sankranti wishes to you and your family today.
    5. May Makar Sankranti mark a fresh start and lighter days ahead.

    Bhogi wishes

    1. Happy Bhogi. May you let go of the old and welcome renewal.
    2. Wishing you a calm and meaningful Bhogi today.
    3. On Bhogi, may worries fade and clarity take their place.
    4. Happy Bhogi. May the day bring warmth and quiet strength.
    5. May Bhogi help you begin again, gently and thoughtfully.
