Lohri 2026 wishes in English, Hindi, Punjabi: Heartfelt festive messages Celebrate Lohri 2026 with warm wishes in English, Hindi and Punjabi. From heartfelt greetings to festive messages, here’s what to share with loved ones this Lohri.

Lohri is not just a festival; it is a feeling of joy, of delight and wholesomeness. Crackling bonfires, rewri, and gajak in every pocket, music in the air, and that one relative dancing like nobody's filming, it is a vibe. Here are heartfelt Lohri 2026 wishes in English, Hindi and Punjabi, simple, festive, and very wholesome.

Lohri is celebrated one day before Maghi (Makar Sankranti). This year, the festival is being observed on January 13. Take a look at Lohri wishes:

Happy Lohri 2026 wishes in English

Happy Lohri 2026! May your life be as warm as the Lohri bonfire. Wishing you laughter, prosperity, and lots of sweet moments this Lohri. May Lohri burn away worries and light up new beginnings. Here’s to good food, great company, and cosy winter nights. May this Lohri bring happiness that lasts all year. Let the flames of Lohri fill your heart with hope. Sending you warmth, love, and festive cheer this Lohri. May success crackle into your life like the Lohri fire. Happy Lohri, time to celebrate togetherness and gratitude. May your days ahead be brighter and lighter. Wishing you a Lohri full of smiles and simple joys. Let go of the cold, welcome the warmth. May this festival mark a fresh and positive chapter. Good vibes, sweet treats, and glowing hearts, Happy Lohri. Here’s to stronger bonds and warmer moments. May Lohri bring peace to your mind and joy to your home. Celebrate the harvest, celebrate life. Hope this Lohri lights the way forward for you. Warm wishes for a joyful Lohri 2026. Bonfire nights and brighter days, Happy Lohri!

Happy Lohri 2026 wishes in Hindi

Lohri ki hardik shubhkamnayein! Lohri ki aag aapke jeevan se saari thandak door kare. Is Lohri par sukh, samriddhi aur shanti mile. Bonfire ke saath jale saare gham. Is tyohar par positivity ko apnaayein. Mehnat ka meetha phal zaroor mile. Lohri ke is pavitra avsar par mangalmay shuruaat ho. Har din kuch naya aur acha laaye. Zindagi mein mithaas bani rahe, bilkul rewri jaise. Aaj ki aag kal ki roshni bane. Lohri ke saath khushiyon ka utsav manayein. Swasthya aur sukh aapke saath rahe. Thand khatam, ummeed shuru. Lohri laaye dil se hasi. Har rishta aur mazboot ho. Aapke liye ek garam aur khushhaal saal. Happy Lohri 2026!

Happy Lohri 2026 wishes in Punjabi

Lohri diyan lakh lakh vadhaiyan! Lohri di agni tuhade jeevan nu roshan kare. Is Lohri te sukh, shanti te samriddhi mile. Thand nu alvida, khushi nu sat sri akal. Lohri aaye te saare dukh jal jaavan. Gajak, rewri te mithiyan gallan, Happy Lohri! Parivaar naal hansi te pyaar bhari Lohri. Lohri di aag naal naye sapne jagaao. Mehnat da meetha phal zaroor mile. Lohri tuhade ghar vich khushiyan laaye. Sardi jaave, sukoon aaye. Har din Lohri vargi garmahat rakhe. Is san te rabb tuhanu tarakki bakhshe. Saare rishtay hor vi mazboot hon. Lohri da tyohar sab nu ek kare. Hasde raho, nachde raho, Happy Lohri! Jeevan vich sirf ujjala rahe. Lohri di roshni raah dikhaave. Tuhadi zindagi mithi te chamkili hove.

Happy Lohri, folks!