Kim Namjoon birthday [2025]: Wishes, photos, video status for BTS RM’s big day Kim Namjoon, BTS RM, turns 31 on September 12, 2025. Celebrate his birthday with heartfelt wishes, photos, and all about his age and special day.

New Delhi:

BTS' Kim Namjoon, better known as RM, celebrates his birthday every year on September 12. Fans across the world mark this special day by trending hashtags, hosting fan projects, and sharing heartfelt wishes online.

As the main rapper and leader of BTS, RM has been a guiding force in the group’s global journey and continues to inspire millions of ARMYs.

Kim Namjoon age and early life

Kim Namjoon was born on September 12, 1994, in Dongjak District, Seoul, South Korea, which makes him 31 years old in 2025. He later moved to Ilsan, where he grew up. Namjoon showed interest in poetry and literature from a young age, which eventually led him to songwriting and rap.

Before debuting with BTS in 2013, RM trained for several years under Big Hit Entertainment. His stage name “Rap Monster,” later shortened to RM, reflects his strong rap skills and leadership qualities. Today, he is admired not only as an artist but also as a role model for youth around the world.

Kim Namjoon birthday wishes for fans to share

Here are 20 heartfelt birthday wishes you can share to celebrate RM’s special day:

Happy Birthday to the amazing leader RM! May your day be as inspiring as you are. Wishing Namjoon endless joy, love, and success on his birthday. Happy Birthday RM! Thank you for being the light of ARMY’s world. May your birthday bring you peace, happiness, and countless reasons to smile. Cheers to RM, the best leader we could ask for—Happy Birthday! Wishing Namjoon health, love, and music that continues to touch lives. Happy Birthday to the heart and soul of BTS, our beloved RM. May your dreams continue to grow bigger each year—Happy Birthday Namjoon! Sending all my love and warmest wishes to you on your special day. RM, may your journey ahead be filled with love and happiness. Happy Birthday to our inspiring leader who never gives up. Wishing you strength and joy to achieve even more milestones. Happy Birthday Namjoon! Thank you for your wisdom and kindness. May your music continue to heal hearts all around the globe. Happy Birthday to the man who leads with love and strength. Namjoon, may this year bring you everything you’ve ever wished for. Happy Birthday RM! Your words and music inspire us daily. Wishing you countless happy moments on your special day. Happy Birthday to the voice of hope, our dearest leader. RM, may your birthday shine as bright as your smile.

Best birthday wishes for BTS RM (Namjoon)

If you want special or creative wishes for RM, here are 20 more ideas:

Happy Birthday Namjoon! You are ARMY’s pride and BTS’s strength. Wishing the most thoughtful leader endless happiness today. Happy Birthday RM, may your heart always be filled with love. Cheers to your brilliance, Namjoon—you deserve the world! Happy Birthday to the one who always guides BTS with wisdom. May your birthday be as meaningful as your lyrics, RM. Happy Birthday Namjoon! You inspire us to dream big. To the most amazing leader—Happy Birthday, RM! Wishing you a lifetime of joy and artistic success. Happy Birthday to our philosopher, poet, and leader. RM, may your birthday bring you strength and serenity. Happy Birthday Namjoon! You deserve all the love in the world. Thank you for leading BTS with kindness—Happy Birthday RM! Wishing you new adventures and happiness this year. Happy Birthday to the man who made ARMY stronger. RM, your birthday is a celebration of your impact worldwide. Happy Birthday to the genius behind BTS’s powerful words. May you always find happiness in simple moments, Namjoon. Happy Birthday to ARMY’s everlasting source of comfort. RM, may your birthday be as special as you are to us.

BTS RM photos and pics on his special day

Fans around the globe celebrate Kim Namjoon’s birthday by flooding social media with his photos, edits, and fan art. From stage performances to candid behind-the-scenes moments, RM’s pictures show his duality—being both a strong leader and a soft-hearted artist.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM @RKIVE/CANVA)A casual close-up of BTS leader RM in a cap, showing his natural charm.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM @RKIVE/CANVA)BTS RM looks relaxed in a hoodie, flashing his warm smile

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM @RKIVE/CANVA)A stylish photo of BTS RM in a white outfit, capturing his elegance in soft lighting.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM @RKIVE/CANVA)RM of BTS in a denim outfit

BTS RM birthday video status

On this special day, ARMYs share hashtags like #HappyRMDay, #HappyBirthdayNamjoon, and #LeaderRM while posting his best photos and memorable moments.

Kim Namjoon’s birthday is a celebration of his leadership, talent, and kindness. On September 12, 2025, ARMYs across the globe will unite once again to send him love, share photos, and post heartfelt wishes. As RM continues to inspire with his music and wisdom, his special day becomes a global reminder of the power of art, hope, and connection.