Hornbill Festival 2025: Dates, schedule, ticket prices and location Hornbill Festival 2025 will run from December 1 to 10 in Nagaland. Here’s the full schedule, ticket prices, festival location, program details, and essential travel tips.

Every winter, Nagaland springs to life with the Hornbill Festival, a riot of tribal costumes, drumming, dances, local food, and live music.

The 26th Hornbill Festival is being held at Kisama Heritage Village, just outside Kohima, where traditional morungs or tribal huts are recreated, and each of Nagaland’s tribes showcases its heritage.

Hornbill Festival 2025 dates

The Hornbill Festival 2025 will continue its tradition of a 10-day celebration of Naga culture, arts, crafts, and music from December 1 to 10, 2025.

Hornbill Festival 2025 schedule

The festival runs as a 10-day program filled with various types of cultural performances and daily activities. Typical days begin around 9 AM, featuring daytime tribal dances, craft exhibitions, indigenous games, and guided village walks.

Afternoons, however, are more low-key. Many performances break for lunch, though the workshops, talent hunts, and stalls open up again shortly thereafter.

Evenings are the highlight: concerts, rock acts, and headline shows take over after dusk, turning Kisama into a buzzing night venue. For front-row seats to major performances, one needs to come early and plan an evening schedule well in advance.

Hornbill Festival 2025 ticket price

Entry to the Hornbill Festival remains affordable. Day tickets generally range between Rs 20–Rs 100 per day, depending on the event/zone and if you’re carrying a camera with you. Camera passes are available at a small extra charge.

Special concerts, Hornbill International Rock Festival, camping zones, and curated experiences may be separately ticketed or have higher-priced passes. Many tour operators also offer packages that include entry to the festival along with transport and homestay or camping options.

Travel tips for Hornbill 2025 visitors

Domestic visitors must check and complete ILP or local entry formalities in advance, when required, while foreign visitors must complete the required registration.

Accommodation at Kohima, as well as the adjoining Dimapur, fills up very quickly, so it is essential to book early.

Carry cash for the smaller stalls.

Always ask before photographing people, respecting the tribal customs.

Plan your travel time, as Kisama lies about 12 km from Kohima.

Be it culture, music, or food, Hornbill offers a powerful 10-day window into the lives of Nagas: vibrant, compact, and unforgettable.