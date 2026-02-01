Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026: Date, history, significance, teachings, wishes and quotes in Hindi Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026 marks the 649th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas Ji. Observed on Magha Purnima, the day honours his life, teachings and vision of equality. Here’s a look at the date, history, significance, along with wishes and quotes in Hindi.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026 marks the 649th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas Ji. A saint. A poet. A social reformer. He lived in the 15th century, but his ideas still land today. Quietly, but firmly. Ideas about equality, dignity, and what it really means to live with faith.

The day is observed every year on Magha Purnima, the full moon of the Hindu month of Magha. Across India, especially in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, people come together to remember him. Through prayer. Through music. Through shared meals. Through presence.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2026 date and timings

According to Drikpanchang.com, Guru Ravidas Jayanti is being observed today on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

The Purnima tithi timings are as follows:

Purnima tithi begins: 05:52 am on February 1, 2026

05:52 am on February 1, 2026 Purnima tithi ends: 03:38 am on February 2, 2026

Guru Ravidas Jayanti and the life of Guru Ravidas

Guru Ravidas was born in Seer Goverdhanpur, a village near Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. He became an important voice within the Bhakti Movement, which placed personal devotion above rigid rituals and social divisions.

He lived during the same time as Saint Kabir. His influence travelled far. It is believed that Meera Bai, the Rajput princess and poet, looked to Guru Ravidas as her spiritual guide. That alone says something about the reach of his thought.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti and what he stood for

At the centre of Guru Ravidas’s teachings was a simple but powerful idea. That all human beings deserve dignity. That caste should not decide worth.

He spoke of Beghumpura, an imagined society without sorrow. No fear. No discrimination. A place where people live without being weighed down by hierarchy.

His words live on through 41 hymns included in the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy scripture of Sikhism. These verses speak of:

God living within every heart

Inner purity over outer identity

Compassion and selfless service, or Sewa

Equality that goes beyond caste and creed

Nothing elaborate. Just clear principles.

How Guru Ravidas Jayanti is observed

The day is marked with devotion and community spirit.

Thousands gather at the Shri Guru Ravidas Janam Asthan Mandir in Varanasi

Devotees take a holy dip in the Ganges, believed to purify the soul

Nagar Kirtans are held in many cities, with processions carrying portraits of Guru Ravidas

Bhajans and kirtans are sung, accompanied by traditional instruments

In Gurdwaras and temples dedicated to him:

Special prayer meetings are organised

Amritbani Guru Ravidas Ji, a collection of his teachings, is recited

Community kitchens serve free meals to everyone, without distinction

People sit together. Eat together. No hierarchy at the table.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti wishes in Hindi

Mann changa to kathauti mein Ganga, sachche mann se bhakti karo Guru Ravidas ji ki Jayanti par.

Aapko aur aapke parivar ko Guru Ravidas Jayanti ki hardik shubhkamnayein.

Iss Guru Ravidas Jayanti par sachchai, prem aur samanta ka marg apnaayein.

Happy Guru Ravidas Jayanti! Unki siksha se aapka jeevan shanti aur gyaan se bhare.

Iss pavitra din par, Guru Ravidas ji ke updesh aapke jeevan mein roshni laayein.

Guru Ravidas Ji ke darshan aur bhajan aapko sada sukh aur samanta de.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti par sabko prem, samman aur karuna ka sandesh baanto.

Guru Ravidas ji ki jivan yatra se prerna lekar, apne jeevan ko gyaan se sajaayein.

Unki Jayanti par yahi kaamna hai ki aapke mann mein prem aur dayalu bhaav sada rahe.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti aapki zindagi mein santosh aur gyaan lekar aayein.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti quotes in Hindi

“Jahan prem ka abhaav hota hai, wahan peeda hoti hai; jahan prem hota hai, wahan sukh hota hai.”

“Insaan ki pehchaan uske janm se nahi, balki uske karmon se hoti hai.”

“Karm karte rehna hi manushya ka sachcha kartavya hai.”

“Yadi bhalai karna sambhav na ho, to kam se kam kisi ka ahit na karo.”

“Ishwar wahin vaas varta hai jahan mann pavitra aur nirmal hota hai.”

“Sachchi bhakti mann ki shuddhata mein hai, na ki bahari riwazon mein.”

“Har vyakti mein ek hi divya prakash basa hai.”

“Prem aur karuna hi humara asli margdarshan karte hain.”

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is not just about remembering a figure from history. It is about pausing. Reflecting. And returning to ideas that still feel necessary. Equality. Compassion. And a belief that dignity belongs to everyone.

