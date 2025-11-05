Gurpurab status: Beautiful Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025 videos to spread Waheguru’s blessings The 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji fills hearts with peace and devotion. Celebrate Gurpurab 2025 with soulful status videos, Gurbani clips, and blessings that reflect Waheguru’s eternal light.

New Delhi:

The birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, is more than just a festival; it’s a reminder of light, truth, and compassion. On Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025, devotees across the world celebrate his teachings through kirtan, seva, and heartfelt messages of peace.

In the digital age, Gurpurab celebrations go beyond gurdwaras — people share videos, wishes, and soulful Shabads online to spread Guru Nanak’s eternal wisdom. If you’re looking for beautiful Guru Nanak Jayanti status videos and greetings to honour this sacred day, here’s a curated list for WhatsApp, Instagram, and beyond.

Gurpurab status video download

Celebrate the 556th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji with inspiring Gurpurab status videos.

From soulful chants of “Satnam Waheguru” to peaceful scenes of devotees lighting lamps at the Golden Temple, these Gurpurab status downloads capture the serenity of the occasion.

You can also find minimalist text-based statuses with Guru Nanak’s quotes, ideal for those who prefer simple, spiritual posts that reflect the festival’s essence.

Happy Gurpurab status

“Happy Gurpurab” messages reflect the joy and gratitude of this sacred day. Use these heartfelt wishes as your WhatsApp status or story caption:

“May Guru Nanak Dev Ji bless you with peace, prosperity, and truth.”

“Let the light of Guru Nanak’s wisdom guide your path today and always.”

“Celebrate love, kindness, and humility — the true spirit of Gurpurab.”

“Ik Onkar — One God, One Light. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!”

“Waheguru ji ka Khalsa, Waheguru ji ki Fateh! Wishing you a blessed Gurpurab.”

Guru Nanak Jayanti status video

Looking for devotional Guru Nanak Jayanti status videos? Choose from clips showing the Prabhat Pheri processions, Gurbani recitations, and glowing images of Harmandir Sahib.

These short videos blend music, faith, and divine visuals, ideal for sharing Guru Nanak’s message of equality, humility, and oneness.

This Gurpurab, let your WhatsApp or Instagram status reflect not just celebration, but reflection. Whether through a Shabad video or a heartfelt line, spread Guru Nanak’s timeless teachings, compassion, honesty, and service to others.

