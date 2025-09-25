Gandhi Jayanti speech in English and Hindi: 10 lines, short and long examples [2025] Celebrate Gandhi Jayanti with ready-to-use speeches in English and Hindi. From 10 lines for kids to long speeches, express Bapu’s values with confidence.

New Delhi:

Every year on October 2, India celebrates Gandhi Jayanti to honour the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation. It is not just a national holiday but also a day of reflection on his teachings of truth, non-violence, and simplicity. Schools, colleges, and institutions across the country organise special events where students and teachers deliver inspiring speeches about Gandhiji’s life and values.

If you are preparing for a school assembly, competition, or cultural program, here you’ll find ready-to-use Gandhi Jayanti speeches in English and Hindi. From 10-line short speeches for kids to longer detailed versions for teachers and students, these examples will help you express Gandhiji’s values with confidence.

Gandhi Jayanti speech in English

Good morning everyone, respected teachers, and my dear friends. Today we gather to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, the birth anniversary of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, fondly known as Bapu. Gandhiji devoted his life to truth, non-violence, and freedom for our nation. His principles of ahimsa and satyagraha inspired millions and became guiding lights for the Indian independence movement.

On this day, let us remember his message that true strength lies not in violence, but in peace and unity. Gandhi Jayanti is a reminder for all of us to follow the path of simplicity, kindness, and selfless service. May we all try to live by his values in our daily lives. Thank you.

Gandhi Jayanti speech in English 10 lines

Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated on October 2 every year. It is the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He is called the Father of the Nation. Gandhiji believed in truth and non-violence. His satyagraha movement united India. He inspired people to fight without weapons. Gandhi Jayanti is a national holiday. Schools and colleges hold special functions. We remember his values of peace and simplicity. Gandhiji’s teachings are still relevant today.

Short Gandhi Jayanti speech in English

Respected teachers and dear friends, today we celebrate Gandhi Jayanti, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi. He was a leader who gave India the weapon of truth and non-violence. He fought for freedom not with power, but with peace. His simplicity and courage inspired the whole world.

On this Gandhi Jayanti, let us pledge to follow his path of honesty, non-violence, and equality. Thank you.

Long Gandhi Jayanti speech for teachers and students

Good morning everyone. Today we celebrate the 2nd of October, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a leader who gave our nation the true spirit of freedom. Gandhiji’s philosophy of non-violence and truth was not just for India but for the whole world. Leaders like Martin Luther King Jr. and Nelson Mandela were also inspired by his principles.

For Gandhiji, freedom meant not just political independence but also social harmony, equality, and self-reliance. He promoted swadeshi, khadi, and self-sufficiency, reminding us to be responsible citizens. Gandhi Jayanti is observed as the International Day of Non-Violence, which shows how his vision still inspires the global community.

On this Gandhi Jayanti, let us honour Bapu not just in words but through our actions—by being truthful, kind, and responsible in our daily lives. Thank you.

Gandhi Jayanti speech in Hindi for school

Suprabhat sabhi ko. Aaj 2 October hai aur hum Mahatma Gandhi ji ki jayanti mana rahe hain. Gandhiji ko Bapu bhi kaha jaata hai. Unhone apna poora jeevan satya, ahimsa aur desh ki swatantrata ke liye samarpit kar diya.

Gandhiji ka maanna tha ki saadhaaran jeevan jeena aur acche vichar rakhna hi insaan ki asli pehchaan hai. Aaiye is Gandhi Jayanti par hum sabhi unke vicharon ko apnayein aur samaaj mein shanti aur ekta failayein. Dhanyavaad.

Long Gandhi Jayanti speech in Hindi

Namaskar sabhi ko. Aaj hum 2 October ko Gandhi Jayanti ke roop mein manate hain, jo Bharat ke Rashtrapita Mahatma Gandhi ji ka janm din hai. Gandhiji ne hume satya, ahimsa aur satyagrah ka paath padhaya.

Unke vichar aur jeevan ke siddhant ne na sirf Bharat ko swatantrata dilayi, balki poore vishwa ko ek nayi disha di. Martin Luther King Jr. aur Nelson Mandela jaise vishwa neta bhi unse prerit hue.

Gandhiji ke liye azaadi ka arth tha samaajik samanta, swarozgaar aur swadeshi ka samarthan. Unhone hume khadi pehnne aur apne desh ki utpaad ko badhava dene ki prerana di.

Is Gandhi Jayanti par hume sirf unki yaad hi nahi karni, balki apne vyavhaar mein satya, ahimsa aur sadgi ko apnana hai. Aaiye sab milkar Bapu ke sapno ka Bharat banayen. Dhanyavaad.

Gandhi Jayanti is not only about remembering the Father of the Nation but also about living by his values in today’s world. Whether it’s a 10-line speech for kids, a short school speech, or a detailed address for teachers, the message remains the same — truth, simplicity, and non-violence.

As we celebrate this Gandhi Jayanti, let us all pledge to bring Gandhiji’s principles into our lives and make our society more peaceful and united.