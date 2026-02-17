Chinese New Year 2026: Wishes, greetings and images for the Year of the Horse

New Delhi:

Chinese New Year 2026 is already trending in search bars, with people seeking ways to express “Happy Lunar New Year” in a more meaningful and original way, rather than being forwarded. As families gear up for reunion meals and red packets, messages also take centre stage alongside firework displays.

The Chinese zodiac reveals that 2026 marks the start of the Year of the Horse, representing vigour, drive, and progress. If there’s a year to send messages of hope and optimism, it’s this one. Here’s a carefully compiled list of messages you can send on WhatsApp, Instagram captions, or by hand.

Traditional Chinese New Year messages

Wishing you a prosperous and happy Chinese New Year 2026.

May the Year of the Horse bring you strength, success, and new beginnings.

Gong Xi Fa Cai, may prosperity and happiness follow you throughout the year.

May your home be filled with laughter and good fortune.

Here’s to good health, happiness, and prosperity in the Lunar New Year.

Wishing you peace in your heart and prosperity in your endeavors.

May every step you take this year bring you success.

Good luck and success in 2026.

May your family be blessed with unity and joy.

A bright and auspicious start to the Year of the Horse.

Chinese New Year 2026 images

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Happy Chinese New Year 2026. May this year bring you happiness, health and success.

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Wishing you prosperity and good fortune in the Year of the Horse.

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Here’s to a bright and successful 2026. Gong Xi Fa Cai.

(Image Source : FREEPIK)May this Chinese New Year bring peace, love and abundance to your home.

(Image Source : FREEPIK)Wishing you and your loved ones a joyful and prosperous Chinese New Year 2026.

Classic Chinese New Year wishes

May fortune smile upon you throughout the year.

Wishing you strength, resilience and happiness.

May the new year bring renewed hope and fresh beginnings.

Health, wealth and endless blessings to you.

Happy Lunar New Year 2026 to you and your loved ones.

Short and modern wishes

New year, new momentum. Happy CNY 2026.

Galloping into 2026 with courage and confidence.

Fresh start. Fierce energy. Year of the Horse.

Luck looks good on you this year.

2026, let’s ride towards success.

Wishing you bold moves and bright wins.

Prosperity mode: activated.

Cheers to growth and grit.

May your hustle be blessed.

Strong like the Horse, unstoppable like your dreams.

Red, gold and goals.

Abundance in every direction.

Fortune favours the brave in 2026.

Shine brighter this Lunar New Year.

Here’s to speed, strength and success.

Family-focused Chinese New Year wishes

May our family bonds grow stronger in 2026.

Wishing our home warmth, harmony and happiness.

Grateful for togetherness this Lunar New Year.

May our elders enjoy health and children flourish with joy.

Here’s to more shared meals and shared memories.

May our family be protected and prosperous.

A peaceful and loving year ahead for us all.

Thankful for family, today and always.

May our home always be filled with laughter.

Wishing safety and success to every member of our family.

Together, we welcome the Year of the Horse with hope.

May good fortune knock on our door all year long.

Strong roots, brighter future.

Blessings for every generation in our family.

Happy Chinese New Year 2026 from our family to yours.

Professional Chinese New Year wishes (For colleagues and clients)

Wishing you a prosperous and successful Lunar New Year 2026.

May the Year of the Horse bring growth and achievement to your business.

Thank you for your partnership. Here’s to continued success.

Wishing your team innovation and excellence in the new year.

May opportunities multiply in 2026.

Looking forward to a year of shared milestones.

Success, stability and strategic growth to you.

May this new year bring rewarding collaborations.

Best wishes for expansion and prosperity.

Wishing you resilience and remarkable results.

May your ventures thrive in the Year of the Horse.

Here’s to fresh goals and bigger achievements.

Good fortune in every professional endeavour.

A productive and profitable 2026.

Traditional greetings in Mandarin (With meaning)