Chinese New Year 2026: Wishes, greetings and images for the Year of the Horse

Chinese New Year 2026 is already trending in search bars, with people seeking ways to express “Happy Lunar New Year” in a more meaningful and original way, rather than being forwarded. As families gear up for reunion meals and red packets, messages also take centre stage alongside firework displays.
The Chinese zodiac reveals that 2026 marks the start of the Year of the Horse, representing vigour, drive, and progress. If there’s a year to send messages of hope and optimism, it’s this one. Here’s a carefully compiled list of messages you can send on WhatsApp, Instagram captions, or by hand.
Traditional Chinese New Year messages
- Wishing you a prosperous and happy Chinese New Year 2026.
- May the Year of the Horse bring you strength, success, and new beginnings.
- Gong Xi Fa Cai, may prosperity and happiness follow you throughout the year.
- May your home be filled with laughter and good fortune.
- Here’s to good health, happiness, and prosperity in the Lunar New Year.
- Wishing you peace in your heart and prosperity in your endeavors.
- May every step you take this year bring you success.
- Good luck and success in 2026.
- May your family be blessed with unity and joy.
- A bright and auspicious start to the Year of the Horse.
Chinese New Year 2026 images
Classic Chinese New Year wishes
- May fortune smile upon you throughout the year.
- Wishing you strength, resilience and happiness.
- May the new year bring renewed hope and fresh beginnings.
- Health, wealth and endless blessings to you.
- Happy Lunar New Year 2026 to you and your loved ones.
Short and modern wishes
- New year, new momentum. Happy CNY 2026.
- Galloping into 2026 with courage and confidence.
- Fresh start. Fierce energy. Year of the Horse.
- Luck looks good on you this year.
- 2026, let’s ride towards success.
- Wishing you bold moves and bright wins.
- Prosperity mode: activated.
- Cheers to growth and grit.
- May your hustle be blessed.
- Strong like the Horse, unstoppable like your dreams.
- Red, gold and goals.
- Abundance in every direction.
- Fortune favours the brave in 2026.
- Shine brighter this Lunar New Year.
- Here’s to speed, strength and success.
Family-focused Chinese New Year wishes
- May our family bonds grow stronger in 2026.
- Wishing our home warmth, harmony and happiness.
- Grateful for togetherness this Lunar New Year.
- May our elders enjoy health and children flourish with joy.
- Here’s to more shared meals and shared memories.
- May our family be protected and prosperous.
- A peaceful and loving year ahead for us all.
- Thankful for family, today and always.
- May our home always be filled with laughter.
- Wishing safety and success to every member of our family.
- Together, we welcome the Year of the Horse with hope.
- May good fortune knock on our door all year long.
- Strong roots, brighter future.
- Blessings for every generation in our family.
- Happy Chinese New Year 2026 from our family to yours.
Professional Chinese New Year wishes (For colleagues and clients)
- Wishing you a prosperous and successful Lunar New Year 2026.
- May the Year of the Horse bring growth and achievement to your business.
- Thank you for your partnership. Here’s to continued success.
- Wishing your team innovation and excellence in the new year.
- May opportunities multiply in 2026.
- Looking forward to a year of shared milestones.
- Success, stability and strategic growth to you.
- May this new year bring rewarding collaborations.
- Best wishes for expansion and prosperity.
- Wishing you resilience and remarkable results.
- May your ventures thrive in the Year of the Horse.
- Here’s to fresh goals and bigger achievements.
- Good fortune in every professional endeavour.
- A productive and profitable 2026.
Traditional greetings in Mandarin (With meaning)
- Gong Xi Fa Cai – Wishing you wealth and prosperity.
- Xin Nian Kuai Le – Happy New Year.
- Wan Shi Ru Yi – May everything go as you wish.
- Ji Xiang Ru Yi – Good fortune and as you desire.
- Shen Ti Jian Kang – Wishing you good health.
- Nian Nian You Yu – May you have abundance every year.
- Bu Bu Gao Sheng – May you rise higher step by step.
- He Jia Xing Fu – Happiness for the whole family.
- Cai Yuan Guang Jin – May wealth flow in from all directions.
- Ma Dao Cheng Gong – May you achieve instant success.
- Long Ma Jing Shen – Wishing you vitality and energy.
- Xin Xiang Shi Cheng – May all your wishes come true.
- Da Ji Da Li – Great luck and great profit.
- Gong He Xin Xi – Congratulations and happiness.