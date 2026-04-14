Ambedkar Jayanti 2026: 20 powerful quotes by B. R. Ambedkar that still remain relevant in modern India

New Delhi:

Ambedkar Jayanti, observed annually on April 14, marks the birth anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar (1891–1956), the principal architect of the Indian Constitution and a lifelong advocate for equality and justice. The day is not just about remembrance, but about revisiting ideas that continue to shape how we think about society and ourselves.

More than a statesman, Ambedkar was a thinker whose words went beyond his time. His ideas on education, dignity, and self-respect remain deeply relevant, offering clarity in a world that often feels rushed and uncertain. Here are some of his most powerful quotes that still hold meaning today.

B. R. Ambedkar quotes that will inspire you

"Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence."

"I measure the progress of a community by the degree of progress which women have achieved."

"Be educated, be organised and be agitated."

"Life should be great rather than long."

"Freedom of mind is the real freedom."

"A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to be the servant of society."

"If you believe in living a respectable life, you believe in self-help."

"Equality may be a fiction but nonetheless one must accept it as a governing principle."

"Law and order are the medicine of the body politic and when the body politic gets sick, medicine must be administered."

"Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people."

"We are Indians, firstly and lastly."

"History shows that where ethics and economics come in conflict, victory is always with economics."

"Political democracy cannot last unless there lies at the base of it social democracy."

"Social democracy means a way of life which recognises liberty, equality and fraternity."

"My final word of advice to you is educate, agitate and organise; have faith in yourself."

"Men are mortal. So are ideas. An idea needs propagation as much as a plant needs watering."

"Constitution is not a mere lawyer’s document, it is a vehicle of life."

"I like the religion that teaches liberty, equality and fraternity."

"They cannot make history who forget history."

"Justice has always evoked ideas of equality, of proportion, of compensation."

Ambedkar’s words are not meant to be read once and forgotten. They ask you to reflect, question, and act. Because even today, they do not just explain the world. They challenge you to change it.