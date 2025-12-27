Ahmedabad Flower Show 2026: Expected schedule, entry fee, venue, and other details

Some cities do winter quietly. Ahmedabad prefers colour. When January rolls in, the riverfront turns into a walking garden, drawing families, photographers, evening strollers and people who just want to slow down for an hour.
The Ahmedabad Flower Show has become one of those annual pauses. Not rushed, not flashy. Just flowers doing what they do best, filling space and mood at the same time.
Ahmedabad Flower Show 2026 dates and timings: What’s expected this year
The Ahmedabad Flower Show 2026 is expected to take place in early January, continuing through the month, following the pattern of previous editions. Daily opening hours are likely to be similar to past years, running from morning into the evening. Final dates and timings will be confirmed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation closer to the event.
Ahmedabad Flower Show ticket price 2026: Entry fee for adults, kids and seniors
|Category
|Visiting Days / Time
|Ticket Price (₹)
|Visitors (Above 12 Years)
|Monday to Friday
|80
|Visitors (Above 12 Years)
|Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays
|100
|Children (12 Years & Below)
|Monday to Sunday
|Free
|Students of AMC-Run Schools
|Monday to Sunday
|Free
|Students of Private Schools
|Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 1:00 PM)
|10
|VIP Slot
|Monday to Sunday (8:00 AM – 9:00 PM)
|500
|VIP Slot
|Monday to Sunday (10:00 PM – 11:00 PM)
|500
|Persons with Disabilities
|Monday to Sunday
|Free
|Soldiers
|Monday to Sunday
|Free
Flower show Ahmedabad ticket booking: Online booking, counters and rules
Tickets can be purchased at on-site counters near the venue entrance. Online booking options are usually opened closer to the event dates through civic platforms. Visitors are advised to carry cash or digital payment options and follow basic security checks at entry points.
Ahmedabad Riverfront Flower Show 2026: Venue details and how to reach
The show is held at the Sabarmati Riverfront, between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge. It is easily accessible by auto, cab, and city buses. Parking zones are marked, though walking from nearby drop-off points is often faster during peak hours.
Glow Garden Ahmedabad: Night attractions inside the Flower Show
Evenings are expected to feature illuminated floral sections, often referred to as the Glow Garden. These areas usually include light installations and themed pathways that come alive after sunset. The atmosphere tends to be calmer than daytime, making it a popular time for slow walks and photographs.
Who organises Ahmedabad Flower Show? Role of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation
The event is organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, with support from horticulture teams and city planners. From plant sourcing to layout design, the AMC oversees planning, maintenance, crowd management, and daily operations throughout the festival.