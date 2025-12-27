Ahmedabad Flower Show 2026: Expected schedule, entry fee, venue, and other details The Ahmedabad Flower Show returns in 2026 with its riverfront setting and winter blooms. While official dates are awaited, here’s everything visitors can expect based on past editions.

New Delhi:

Some cities do winter quietly. Ahmedabad prefers colour. When January rolls in, the riverfront turns into a walking garden, drawing families, photographers, evening strollers and people who just want to slow down for an hour.

The Ahmedabad Flower Show has become one of those annual pauses. Not rushed, not flashy. Just flowers doing what they do best, filling space and mood at the same time.

Ahmedabad Flower Show 2026 dates and timings: What’s expected this year

The Ahmedabad Flower Show 2026 is expected to take place in early January, continuing through the month, following the pattern of previous editions. Daily opening hours are likely to be similar to past years, running from morning into the evening. Final dates and timings will be confirmed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation closer to the event.

Ahmedabad Flower Show ticket price 2026: Entry fee for adults, kids and seniors

Category Visiting Days / Time Ticket Price (₹) Visitors (Above 12 Years) Monday to Friday 80 Visitors (Above 12 Years) Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays 100 Children (12 Years & Below) Monday to Sunday Free Students of AMC-Run Schools Monday to Sunday Free Students of Private Schools Monday to Friday (9:00 AM – 1:00 PM) 10 VIP Slot Monday to Sunday (8:00 AM – 9:00 PM) 500 VIP Slot Monday to Sunday (10:00 PM – 11:00 PM) 500 Persons with Disabilities Monday to Sunday Free Soldiers Monday to Sunday Free

Flower show Ahmedabad ticket booking: Online booking, counters and rules

Tickets can be purchased at on-site counters near the venue entrance. Online booking options are usually opened closer to the event dates through civic platforms. Visitors are advised to carry cash or digital payment options and follow basic security checks at entry points.

Ahmedabad Riverfront Flower Show 2026: Venue details and how to reach

The show is held at the Sabarmati Riverfront, between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge. It is easily accessible by auto, cab, and city buses. Parking zones are marked, though walking from nearby drop-off points is often faster during peak hours.

Glow Garden Ahmedabad: Night attractions inside the Flower Show

Evenings are expected to feature illuminated floral sections, often referred to as the Glow Garden. These areas usually include light installations and themed pathways that come alive after sunset. The atmosphere tends to be calmer than daytime, making it a popular time for slow walks and photographs.

Who organises Ahmedabad Flower Show? Role of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation

The event is organised by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, with support from horticulture teams and city planners. From plant sourcing to layout design, the AMC oversees planning, maintenance, crowd management, and daily operations throughout the festival.