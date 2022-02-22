World Thinking Day 2022: Date, Theme, History and Significance of the day

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK World Thinking Day

World Thinking Day is celebrated on February 22 worldwide. Donations are collected for the Thinking Day Fund which supports projects to help Girl Guides and Scouts. It started in 1926 and is celebrated in 150 countries every year. With the motive to help, spread awareness, and give voice to young women, World Thinking Day is celebrated globally.

World Thinking Day: History and Significance

February 22, was chosen to celebrate World Thinking Day as it is the birthday of Scouting and Guiding founder Lord Robert Baden-Powell and his wife-World Chief Guide, Lady Olave Baden-Powell. The day is an opportunity to voice concern and speak for the rights and needs of young women. World Thinking Day, is a way to raise funds to help the needy and underprivileged women. Young girls get to speak for issues concerning them or they care about, which needs to be discussed publically. It is celebrated to appreciate the help and guide the bond of sisterhood across the world.

In 1926 at the fourth girl scout international conference, it was discussed that there is a need for this day, after which the day was decided as Thinking Day. In 1999, it was decided at the 30th World Conference in Dublin that the name of the day would be changed to World Thinking Day to thank girls and their contribution, internationally.

World Thinking Day: Theme

The theme of the day is decided by the team of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts. For the year, 2022 "Our World: Our Equal Future: The Environment and Gender Equality" is the theme. World Thinking Day is marked through various events such as seminars, debates, discussions and more.