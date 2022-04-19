Noted painter Krishn Kanhai to hold painting exhibition on April 27 in New Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRISHN.KANHAI Krishn Kanhai to hold painting exhibition in New Delhi

Famous Vrindavan artist and Padam Shri awardee, Krishn Kanhai will be hosting a painting exhibition in the National capital. The painter is known for bringing alive the beauty of Radha-Krishna on a canvas with his brilliant strokes. The exhibition called 'Contemporary Golden Krishna' will be held on April 27 at Nandjeet Khemka Art Gallery in New Delhi. It will be a rare collection of paintings that will begin with the lighting of the lamp ceremony. The exhibition will run from April 28 to 1st May from 11 am to 7 pm.

Well-known for his Lord Krishna paintings, Krishn Kanhai has a gallery in Vrindavan. He masters in traditional gold painting and often uses pure gold and precious gems as raw materials for his paintings. He has painted thousands of portraits of Radha-Krishna and their tales and has turned them into contemporary modern art. Each of his paintings is eye-catching and unforgettable.

Krishn Kanhai specialises in portraits. Other than Radha-Krishna, he has painted life-size portraits of 22 Chief Ministers of UP, past and present, besides two life-size portraits of Mahatma Gandhi.

Last year, Kanhai painted a 7x8 feet portrait of Sardar Patel with Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was sent to the museum at the Statue of Unity, for display.